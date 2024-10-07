Sicily Region Mission in Dubai, Tamajo “We bring our excellence to the UAE”

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strengthening trade relations between Sicily and the United Arab Emirates was the main objective of a meeting organized by the regional department of Productive Activities held in Dubai. Nine companies from the construction, cosmetics and agri-food sectors participated in the initiative. Present were representatives of the Chambers of Commerce of Dubai and Abu Dhabi and the Italian ambassador, Lorenzo Fanara.

Edy Tamajo, the regional councilor for Productive Activities said, “This mission represents a fundamental step to enhance our entrepreneurial excellence in international markets. Sicily is a land rich in skills and high quality products and now we have laid the foundations for new opportunities for the development and collaboration with economic operators in the Emirates. The dialogue we have established is only the beginning of a path that can generate important synergies between our companies and those of the Emirates”.

According to the official statement, during the meeting, ways to make interaction and commercial cooperation between Sicilian and Arab business entities easier were discussed.

The mission is part of the initiatives promoted by the regional department to encourage the internationalization of Sicilian companies and stimulate the economic growth of the territory through a more incisive presence on foreign markets, underlined the statement.

Tamajo had a private meeting with the members of the Chamber of Abu Dhabi and the ambassador “to bring the two countries closer”. Subsequently, he held a meeting with the Italian ambassador to Abu Dhabi, Lorenzo Fanara.

