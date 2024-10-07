Liverpool FC claim their first victory in Champions League 2024

Guests enjoy the pitch views and premium dining from the Founders Lounge

Guests of the new Founders Lounge venue in Anfield Stadium celebrated Liverpool Football Club's first Champion’s League win of the 2024-2025 season.

It’s brilliant to have started the Champions League campaign on such a high note. We're excited for the season ahead. BEYOND is honoured to represent the great LFC brand through the Founders Lounge.” — James Byrom, UK Events Managing Director for BEYOND Hospitality.

LIVERPOOL, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- And we’re off... Anfield Stadium hosted Liverpool Football Club’s first Champion’s League fixture of the 2024-2025 season on Wednesday, 2 October, with the Reds squaring off against Bologna Football Club 1909. LFC claimed victory against the Rossoblu, sending the visiting Italian team home with a final score of 2-0 to the delight of the Anfield crowd.The Founders Lounge welcomed an array of LFC-supporting guests, providing a vibrant atmosphere and exceptional service for its first European night under the floodlights at Anfield in 2024.The Founders Lounge – on offer by BEYOND Hospitality – is a new hospitality addition to Anfield Stadium, providing a premium match experience that includes spectacular pitch views, padded seating, and five-course dining.The Lounge is available exclusively to LFC supporters. In addition to a gourmet menu and signature cocktails, guests rub shoulders with Liverpool legends at every match.“It’s brilliant to have started the Champions League campaign on such a high note, and we are excited for the rest of the season ahead. BEYOND is honoured to represent the great LFC brand through the Founders Lounge, and are proud of the trust placed in us to bring the venue to the market,” says James Byrom, UK Events Managing Director for BEYOND Hospitality.Ticket-inclusive Founders Lounge passes for all Liverpool FC home fixtures are available to purchase directly on www.liverpoolfchospitality.com , and via select sub-agents.

