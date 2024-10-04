Minister John Steenhuisen launches National Food and Nutrition Security Survey, 9 Oct

Submit Release
Minister Steenhuisen launches the National Food and Nutrition Security Survey 

The Minister of Agriculture, Mr John Steenhuisen, will launch the National Food and Nutrition Security Survey (NFNSS) in Pretoria on 9 October 2024. The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development (DALRRD) commissioned the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) to conduct the NFNSS between 2021 and 2023. The survey was conducted in all nine provinces with 10 reports produced, one for each province and one national report.   

The survey’s findings offer insights into the current state of food and nutrition security in the country at the district sphere.

The aim of the survey was to generate baseline data that the government will utilise to provide targeted support interventions to households. Support to households is aimed at providing access to adequate food and nutrition towards food security. 

Details of the event:
Date: 9 October 2024
Venue: Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, 600 Lilian Ngoyi Street, Pretoria
Time: 14:00

To RSVP, kindly contact:

Mr Samuel Kgatla  Tel.: 066 084 6653/012 312 8312 Email: SamuelK@dalrrd.gov.za or

Mr Mphahlela Rammutla: Tel.: 067 278 2052/012 312 8307 Email: MphahlelaR@dalrrd.gov.za

