President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses 24th Annual National Teaching Awards, 5 Oct

President Ramaphosa to address 24th Annual National Teaching Awards

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Saturday, 05 October 2024, address the 24th National Teaching Awards (NTA) at Birchwood Hotel and Conference Centre in Kempton Park, Gauteng Province.

The National Teaching Awards will be held under the theme: “Empowering Educators to educate a South African learner fit for the 21st Century: Strengthening Resilience, Building Sustainability.”

The National Teaching Awards is annually hosted by the Department of Basic Education to appreciate and acknowledge the extraordinary efforts made by excellent teachers, often in very difficult conditions. Such teachers provide for better futures for learners.

The NTA aims to focus public attention on the positive aspects of Basic Education, thereby raising the public image of the teaching profession, recognise, appreciate and promote excellence in teaching performance.

The following categories will be recognised; Excellence in Grade R Teaching; Excellence in Primary School Teaching; Excellence in Primary School Leadership; Excellence in Secondary School Teaching; Excellence in Secondary School Leadership; Excellence in Special Needs Teaching; Excellence in Special Needs Leadership; Excellence in Teaching Mathematics (GET); Excellence in Teaching Mathematics (FET); Excellence in Teaching Natural Sciences; Excellence in Teaching Physical Sciences; Excellence in Technology – Enhanced, Teaching and Learning; Kader Asmal Lifetime Achievement Award; National Best Teacher Award.

Members of the media are invited to attend the National Teaching Awards as follows:

Date: Saturday, 05 October 2024

Time: 10h00

Venue: Birchwood Hotel and Conference Centre, OR Tambo Hall, Kempton Park, Gauteng

