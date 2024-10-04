Winooski Teacher Named 2025 Vermont Teacher of the Year

For Immediate Release.

The Vermont Agency of Education announced today that Caitlin MacLeod-Bluver, of Winooski High School, is the 2025 Vermont Teacher of the Year. Caitlin will officially start her role as Teacher of the Year on January 1, 2025.

Also recognized are the 2025 Distinguished Finalists for Vermont Teacher of the Year: Jeremy DeMink of Edmunds Middle School and Sonya Shedd of Wolcott Elementary School.

Caitlin has been teaching at Winooski High School for six years, and 14 years in total. As a history teacher, English teacher, and reading specialist, she creates powerful, culturally responsive learning environments where students feel respected, valued, and encouraged to embrace their full identities.

“I am proud to recognize Caitlin as Vermont’s Teacher of the Year,” said Interim Secretary of Education Zoie Saunders. “Caitlin’s ability to inspire, challenge, and uplift her students makes her an exceptional educator and a true leader in the field. We are proud to honor her, and we look forward to the impact she will continue to have on Vermont's students and educators.”

