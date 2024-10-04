Hamilton Paramedics honoured with EMS Exemplary Service Medal

HAMILTON, ON –Three Hamilton Paramedics were awarded the prestigious Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Exemplary Service Medal last night at the Ontario Association of Paramedic Chief Awards Dinner in Blue Mountain, Ontario. The medals were presented by Brigadier General Forestier, Director General of the Canadian Forces Health Service, on behalf of Governor General Mary Simon.

The EMS Exemplary Service Medal, established in 1994 by then-Governor General Romeo Leblanc, recognizes exemplary service in paramedicine across Canada. This honour is presented to recipients who have a minimum of 20 years of exemplary service in EMS. Over the past 30 years, there have been 3,420 recipients of the medal in Ontario.

The three Hamilton Paramedics among the recipients honoured last night:

Jody Solski, a Primary Care Paramedic and 21-year EMS veteran, currently assigned to the Community Paramedic Program

Elaine Urbanowicz, a Primary Care Paramedic Elaine Urbanowicz and 21-year EMS veteran, currently assigned to front-line ambulance duties

Scott Stevenson , an Advanced Care Paramedic and 24-year EMS veteran, currently assigned to the Community Paramedic Program

In addition, Hamilton Paramedic Chief Michael Sanderson was recognized for his exemplary career. Completing his two-year term as President of the Ontario Association of Paramedic Chiefs, he received his fourth award of the Exemplary Service Medal, represented by a Third Bar, marking 50 years of service in EMS. Chief Sanderson is one of only nine paramedics in Ontario, and 17 across Canada, to receive this distinguished honour since the medal’s inception.

“I am incredibly proud to see our Hamilton paramedics honoured with the prestigious EMS Exemplary Service Medal. This recognition speaks to the unwavering dedication, skill, and compassion that Jody Solski, Elaine Urbanowicz, and Scott Stevenson have shown in their over two decades of service to our community. Their commitment to keeping Hamiltonians safe, whether on the front lines or through our Community Paramedic Program, is truly exemplary,” said Mayor Andrea Horwath “I would also like to extend a heartfelt congratulations to Chief Michael Sanderson on his remarkable achievement. His 50 years of service and leadership in EMS, including his time as President of the Ontario Association of Paramedic Chiefs, sets a standard of excellence for paramedics across the province and country. On behalf of the City of Hamilton, I thank you all for your dedication to saving lives and keeping our community healthy and safe.”

“Our paramedics embody the highest standards of civic duty and professionalism, consistently going above and beyond to ensure the safety and well-being of our community. Their dedication, compassion, and expertise are foundational to making Hamilton a safer place for all. This recognition is a testament to their unwavering commitment to public service, and we are immensely proud of the vital role they play in keeping our residents safe every day,” said Marnie Cluckie, City Manager.