Streann Media Partners with Game On Live Studio to Bring Pay-Per-View High School Sports Events to Multiscreen Platforms

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Streann Media is excited to announce a new partnership with Game On Live Studio (GOLS) to enable pay-per-view high school sports events on multiscreen platforms, including web, mobile, and connected TV. This partnership solves the growing challenge small video producers and high school teams face in streaming multiple sports events simultaneously— a costly and resource-intensive endeavor.With GOLS stepping in, high schools and families can access an affordable solution. The new service will allow parents and families to connect with their children’s live games through an easy-to-use platform that requires only a small subscription fee. The partnership leverages the power of Streann’s multiscreen platform, alongside the advanced video production capabilities of Zixi, to overcome both production and paywall challenges."The production process and managing paywalls are significant challenges, but Streann and Zixi solve that for us," said Shawn Stringham, CEO of GOLS. "Now, we can produce live sports events across the country, upload them to Streann, and connect families with their high school sports like never before."Market Growth in High School Sports Content CreationThe high school sports content creation market has seen rapid growth over the past few years. As of 2023, this market is estimated to be worth over $300 million annually, fueled by the increasing demand from families and fans to watch live and on-demand high school sports. Streann and GOLS are poised to take a significant share of this market by offering affordable, scalable solutions for high school teams and small content producers.Social Impact and Innovation in Sports Broadcasting“We connect hearts and screens, and the social impact of connecting families with the sports that their children are playing is what this is all about," said Giovanni Punzo, CEO of Streann. "We have built the best technology for sports experiences with TV 3.0, and the best is yet to come."Through their combined technologies, Streann and GOLS are setting the standard for accessible, scalable, and high-quality niche sports broadcasting. The partnership will bring new opportunities for schools and sports programs to monetize their events, while ensuring that family members never have to miss an important game.

