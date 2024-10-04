Johns Hopkins Federal Credit Union Launches Innovative Financial Coaching Program Powered by Creatio

The no-code platform will drive efficiency and member empowerment in JHFCU's new financial coaching initiative

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, today announced Johns Hopkins Federal Credit Union (JHFCU) has become a customer. JHFCU will leverage Creatio's platform to power its new in-house financial coaching program, aimed at enhancing member financial health through personalized guidance and streamlined interactions.JHFCU is a financial institution founded in 1971 by a small group of Johns Hopkins University employees. It serves a vast community of employees, students, retirees, alumni of Johns Hopkins University, Johns Hopkins Health System, and other select entities. With its strong ties to the community, JHFCU is committed to putting members at the forefront of service delivery and financial well-being.To further this commitment to members' financial health, JHFCU chose Creatio as a cornerstone for its new financial coaching program. The platform will serve as the foundation for an exceptional member experience, efficient goal tracking and progress monitoring, seamless resource access, and streamlined communication. This implementation is expected to significantly enhance operational efficiency and process improvement."We chose Creatio because it offers the flexibility to grow and customize the employee and member experience. As we focus on enhancing these aspects, we believe Creatio's no-code platform will accelerate our progress in operational efficiency and process improvement." said Stacie Sloan, Chief Operating Officer at JHFCU.The implementation of Creatio's platform aligns with JHFCU's mission to empower members to control their finances and contribute as part-owners of the credit union. By leveraging Creatio's no-code capabilities, JHFCU aims to create a more personalized and efficient experience for its members.JHFCU is showcasing the ripple effect of empowerment, and we’re proud to help them become true catalysts for their members' financial success. This highlights the power of no-code technology when aligned with a mission-driven approach," said Andy Zambito, Global Chief Sales Officer at Creatio.About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.For more information, please visit www.creatio.com About Johns Hopkins Federal Credit UnionJohns Hopkins Federal Credit Union (JHFCU) is a federally chartered credit union completely independent from Johns Hopkins University, Johns Hopkins Health Systems, and any of the Johns Hopkins schools, hospitals, or programs. JHFCU holds a license to use the "Johns Hopkins" registered mark. JHFCU is wholly owned by its members. Neither Johns Hopkins University nor Johns Hopkins Health Systems select, endorse, or are responsible for the goods and services offered by JHFCU.

