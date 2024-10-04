Biohackers World Conference & Expo 2024: Wellness Visionaries Gather in Miami for Health Optimization

Biohackers World Conference & Expo in Miami on October 26-27, 2024, brings together leading experts in health and wellness. More than 30 speakers and 700 participants will gather at the Biohackers World Conference in Miami to explore the newest biohacking technologies and wellness trends. Speakers at the Biohackers World Conference & Expo in Miami will share groundbreaking insights into biohacking and wellness trends.

Leading biohackers and wellness experts gather in Miami on October 26-27 to share insights and practical health strategies.

This event empowers individuals to take control of their health through biohacking and science-based wellness strategies.” — Philipp Samor von Holtzendorff-Fehling, Founder & CEO of Leela Quantum Tech

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Top Biohackers, Wellness Visionaries, and Entrepreneurs Converge in Miami for Health Optimization and NetworkingMiami will host the highly anticipated Biohackers World Conference & Expo on October 26-27, 2024.This event promises a deep dive into the latest breakthroughs in biohacking and wellness, featuring an incredible lineup of speakers, including Philipp Samor von Holtzendorff-Fehling (Founder and CEO of Leela Quantum Tech and Quantum Upgrade), Clayton Thomas (Founder and CEO of The Root Brands), Dr. Patrick K. Porter (PhD, Founder and Inventor of BrainTap), Kashif Khan (Founder of The DNA Company), and Dr. Alan Bauman (Founder, CEO & Medical Director of Bauman Medical).Attendees will gain insights from industry leaders, explore cutting-edge strategies for health optimization, and connect with a community passionate about wellness.Key Features of the Conference:-Cutting-Edge Wellness Insights: Over 30 renowned biohacking and health experts will present the latest advancements and strategies in wellness science, providing attendees with actionable steps for optimizing their health.-Building Partnerships: Engage with like-minded professionals and entrepreneurs to foster valuable partnerships and client relationships within the fast-evolving world of biohacking.-Connect with Innovators: Exchange ideas with the brightest minds in biohacking, entrepreneurship, and wellness technology, all under one roof.The Biohackers World Conference & Expo is designed to empower individuals with the tools, knowledge, and inspiration needed to take their health to the next level. Full details about the conference, exhibitor lineup, and speaker sessions, as well as ticket reservations, are available on the official website: https://www.biohackers.world/ About Biohackers World Conference & Expo:The Biohackers World Conference & Expo is committed to promoting biohacking and wellness through modern technology, educational sessions, and interactive exhibitions. It creates an environment for individuals to discover innovative methods to enhance their well-being and unlock their fullest potential.Event Title Sponsors:-The Root Brands: Pioneering wellness and longevity with natural herbal products designed to support detoxification processes.-Leela Quantum Tech: Combining science and quantum energy wellness to create products that enhance everyday life naturally.For media inquiries, please contact: pr@biohackers.world.

30+ speakers and 700 attendees will gather at the Biohackers World Conference in Miami to explore the latest biohacking tech and wellness trends.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.