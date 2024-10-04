National Treasury invites media to consultative engagement on 2024 Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS), 8 Oct
2024 Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) consultative engagement with media
The National Treasury Chief Directorate Communications Services invites journalists interested in attending the 2024 Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) lock-ups in both Cape Town and Pretoria to join a virtual Pre-MTBPS consultative meeting. The meeting aims to discuss MTBPS lock-up logistics
Details are as follows:
Date: 08 October 2024
Platform: Microsoft Teams (Link will be shared with those who have RSVP’d)
Time: 09:00 -10:00
Please RSVP to Thandokazi.Prusent@treasury.gov.za
