Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi launches Research Strategy and Urban October Month, 7 Oct

Minister Kubayi to launch the Research Strategy and the Urban October Month

Minister of Human Settlements Mmamoloko Kubayi will on Monday, 07 October 2024 launch the Human Settlements Research Strategy in Kempton Park, City of Ekurhuleni.

The research strategy provides direction and identifies the long, medium, and short-term timelines of research activities.

The objective of the launch is to set up partnerships with research institutions within the built environment and the human settlements sector. It also aims to outline collaborative arrangements and roles and responsibilities of partnering stakeholders.

During the launch, the department will unveil a Human Settlements Research Repository web portal to store and disseminate all the research work conducted within the Human Settlement sector. It is also expected that academic institutions will use the platform to share their research materials.

The launch coincides with the World Habitat Day, which is celebrated around the world on the first Monday of October.

Coupled with this launch, the department is also launching the Urban October month with this year’s theme: “Engaging the Youth to Create a Better Urban Future”.

Details are as follows

Date: Monday, 07 October 2024

Time: 08h00 (members of the media to arrive at 7h30)

Venue: Radisson Hotel, Kempton Park, City of Ekurhuleni.

Members of the media are requested to RSVP with Tebogo Mosima at Tebogo.mosima@dhs.gov.za or 072 171 1021.

For media Enquiries, contact: Terrence Manase, Spokesperson to the Minister on 082 338 6707 / Terrence.manase@dhs.gov.za or DHS Head of Communications Nozipho Zulu on 078 457 9376 / Nozipho.zulu@dhs.gov.za