Asunción Mayor Óscar Rodríguez Announces 2024 World Green Economy Summit in New York

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- During the Ibero-American Impact Summit within the UN General Assembly (UNGA) at the United Nations in New York, Asunción Mayor Óscar Rodríguez announced the upcoming World Green Economy Summit, set to take place in Asunción this November. The event is organized in collaboration with Jorge Brown, President of the Global Institute for the Future and Vice President of the Advanced Leadership Foundation.Mayor Rodríguez was invited by the Pvblic Foundation to speak at a key panel, "Natural Capital: Opportunities and Challenges in Investing in Biodiversity," where he discussed the role of biodiversity investment in fostering sustainable urban development across Latin American cities. He shared the stage with Michelle Muschett (UNDP) and Sandra Valenzuela (WWF).During his presentation, Rodríguez emphasized Asunción’s commitment to managing its natural resources, implementing green infrastructure, and integrating biodiversity into its urban planning."The World Green Economy Summit on November 26-27 reflects my administration’s dedication to the city’s social and economic future by maximizing our natural resources and biodiversity," said Rodríguez.The Pvblic Foundation, a nonprofit focused on leveraging media and technology to drive social action, is the organizer behind the Ibero-American Impact Summit, which addresses global challenges like climate change and clean energy.The summit aims to position Asunción as a regional leader in sustainability, bringing together global experts to discuss best practices in green economies, renewable energy, and sustainable urban planning. This event will further cement Asunción’s role as a hub for green growth and technological innovation in Latin America.Rodríguez’s participation at the United Nations underscores Asunción’s commitment to sustainable development and fostering partnerships for future innovation.

