OAG and SINSO ACKNOWLEDGE WORLD BANK AND WELCOME JOINT COLLABOARATION ON CAPSA PROJECT

Acting Government Statistician Samson Kanamoli.

The Solomon Islands National Statistics Office together with the Auditor General’s Office acknowledged the partnership of the World Bank at the official launch of the Building Capacity in Statistics and Audit, CAPSA Project in Honiara this week.

The Auditor General David Dennis and the Acting Government Statistician Samson Kanamoli expressed their appreciation for the 6 million plus USD funding that the World Bank is providing for the next five years – 1.7 million USD for the Office of the Auditor General and 4 million USD for the National Statistics Office.

Mr Dennis said his office for many years his agency has faced insignificant capacity and under investment challenges.

“Whilst this project will help provide a targeted response to the overall capacity challenges, it is only part of a much larger response that is needed for my office to be delivering effectively on our mandate.

“’Our vision is one where we have local skills to deliver international standard audits which are up-to-date and fully compliant with annual statutory reporting expectations as well as the delivery of the regular high-quality performance on special audits of various public interest.”

The OAG has two objectives; to support the long-term capacity building strategy of OAG through technical and leadership development to deliver high quality audits on a timely basis and; to develop and embed a system of quality audit management and a quality assurance activity in our audit process.

The specific delivery of the AG project is further broken down into two components.

The first is designed to strengthen capacity to enhance service provision and the second component is to strengthen capacity to enhance communication through improved accessibility and increased engagement with wider community through workshops and events including key audit report launches.

Under Component 1 of the CAPSA project, the National Statistics Office is implementing the Household Income Expenditure and Survey (HIES) 2024-2025 and the National Economic and Establishment Census (NEEC) 2024.

The HIES has the following objectives;

Rebase of the Consumer Price Index Rebase and updating of GDP Capture some components and key indicators of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), 1 to 10 This HIES data will also produce the Poverty Analysis report and Poverty Mapping of the Solomon Islands afterwards.

The National Economic and Establishment Census (NEEC) 2024 is a new initiative that will be implemented by the Economics Unit with the guidance of NSO management. It will supply the most up-to-date NSO business registry, compliments the Business survey data and provide the data gap for national accounts and GDP production.

Mr Kanamoli called for the support and participation of the country towards the two important undertakings.

“We want the 72.4 percent majority of our population living in the rural areas and the 27.6 percent living in the urban areas, businesses operating in around the country, and those selected areas and selected Households to assist and provide the NSO field workers with your time and commitment and respond to the HIES and Business Census questionnaire.

“Your support and participation is highly appreciated and recognised by the NSO because we see you as a key partner in this statistical operations and in our joint collaboration and in supporting our Governments’ goals and our people’s aspirations.”

The collaboration of the two agencies is the first of its kind but one that is hoped will set an example for future projects in the country.

