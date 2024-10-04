Optical Coherence Tomography Global Market 2024 To Reach $3.17 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 13.1%

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Optical Coherence Tomography Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The optical coherence tomography market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.72 billion in 2023 to $1.94 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to global pandemic impact, patient preferences, competitive landscape, rapid research & development, regulatory support, miniaturization of devices.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Optical Coherence Tomography Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The optical coherence tomography market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.17 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing healthcare expenditure, patient-centric approach, rising prevalence of eye disorders.

Growth Driver Of The Optical Coherence Tomography Market

The increasing prevalence of diabetes is expected to propel the growth of optical coherence tomography market going forward. As diabetes becomes more widespread globally, there is a heightened risk of diabetic retinopathy, an eye condition associated with diabetes. The demand for advanced diagnostic tools like optical coherence tomography (OCT) rises in response to the growing need for early detection and monitoring of diabetic retinopathy, contributing to the expansion of the OCT market.

Who Are the Leading Competitors in the Optical Coherence Tomography Market Share?

Key players in the market include Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Heidelberg Engineering GmbH, Imalux Corporation, Michelson Diagnostics Limited, Novacam Technologies Inc., OPTOPOL Technology Sp. z o.o., Topcon Healthcare Solutions Inc., Conavi Medical Inc., ZD Medical Inc., Excelitas Technologies Corp, Thorlabs Inc., Sonostar Technologies Co. Limited, NIDEK Co. Ltd., Leica Microsystems IR GmbH, Optovue Inc., Canon Inc., Optos Inc., Santec Corporation, Tomophase Corporation, Insight Photonic Solutions Inc., Wasatch Photonics Inc., Avinger Inc., AngioDynamics Inc., BaySpec Inc., Tornado Spectral Systems Inc., Lambda Solutions Inc., LightLab Imaging Inc., Infraredx Inc., Optoprobe Inc., Terumo Corporation, Optiscan Pty Ltd., NinePoint Medical Inc., Axsun Technologies Inc., AOT AG.

Which Key Trends Are Driving Optical Coherence Tomography Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the optical coherence tomography market are developing new imaging solutions for percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) to gain a competitive edge in the market. Percutaneous Coronary Intervention is a medical procedure used to open narrowed or blocked blood vessels of the heart, typically coronary arteries.

How Is The Global Optical Coherence Tomography Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Catheter-Based OCT Devices, Doppler OCT Devices, Handheld OCT Devices, Tabletop OCT Devices

2) By Technology: Time Domain OCT (TDOCT), Frequency Domain OCT (FD-OCT), Spatial Encoded Frequency Domain OCT

3) By Application: Ophthalmology, Cardiovascular, Oncology, Dermatology, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Optical Coherence Tomography Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Optical Coherence Tomography Market Definition

Optical coherence tomography (OCT) is an optical biopsy and effective imaging technology for medical diagnostics that provides images of tissue in situ and in real-time. Optical coherence tomography is used for high-resolution cross-sectional imaging.

Optical Coherence Tomography Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global optical coherence tomography market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Optical Coherence Tomography Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on optical coherence tomography market size, optical coherence tomography market drivers and trends, optical coherence tomography market major players and optical coherence tomography market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

