Multirotor Drone Global Market 2024 To Reach $8.39 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 19.1%

Multirotor Drone Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The multi-rotor drone market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.53 billion in 2023 to $4.17 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to expansion of commercial applications, cost reduction, data processing capabilities, environmental and conservation applications.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Multirotor Drone Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The multi-rotor drone market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $8.39 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to customization and specialization, environmental and disaster response use, safety enhancements, autonomous features development, payload advancements.

Growth Driver Of The Multirotor Drone Market

The growing acceptance of commercial drones is expected to propel the growth of the multirotor drone market going forward. Commercial drone refers to a drone that is used for business or to generate income. These drones are highly functional and well-equipped to undertake complex tasks. The commercial drone industry is boosting the multirotor drone market through the expansion of agricultural applications, market diversification, increased demand in commercial and civil applications, and the integration of hybrid power systems.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Multirotor Drone Market Growth?

Key players in the market include IdeaForge Technology Pvt. Ltd., AeroVironment Inc., SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., Autel Robotics, Draganfly Inc., Microdrones GmbH, Parrot Drone SAS, Australian UAV Pty. Ltd., Aero Systems West Inc., Centeye Inc., Embention Sistemas Inteligentes SA, 3D Robotics Inc., Yuneec International, EchoBlue Ltd., Skydio Inc., Delair, Elbit Systems Ltd., Aerix Drone, DJI Innovations, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, General Atomics, PrecisionHawk, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Aurora Flight Sciences, Impossible Aerospace, Hoverfly Technologies, Flyability, CyPhy Works, Altavian.

What Are the Key Trends That Influence The Multirotor Drone Market Size?

Major companies operating in the multirotor drone market are focused on introducing innovative products, such as the Hybrid drone, to showcase their latest innovations and generate interest and sales. A hybrid drone is an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that uses two or more energy sources to power its flight propulsion system.

How Is The Global Multirotor Drone Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Quadcopters, Hexacopters, Tricopters, Octocopters

2) By Payload: Camera and Imaging Systems, Control Systems, Tracking Systems, Other payload

3) By Price Range: Budget, Medium, Premium

4) By Application: Surveillance, Inspection, and Monitoring, Mapping and Surveying, Aerial Photography, Other applications

5) By End-users: Commercial, Military and Government, Consumer

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Multirotor Drone Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Multirotor Drone Market Definition

A multi-rotor drone is an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) with many propellers that spin around a central mast. Multirotor drones outfitted with cameras, autopilots, and image processing software are used for land surveying and mapping, and many others homeland security activities.

Multirotor Drone Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global multi-rotor drone market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Multirotor Drone Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on multi-rotor drone market size, multi-rotor drone market drivers and trends, multi-rotor drone market major players and multi-rotor drone market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

