Non Fat Dry Milk Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, and Drivers For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Non Fat Dry Milk Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $10.63 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The non fat dry milk market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $7.92 billion in 2023 to $8.41 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased dairy products consumption, consumer preferences, dairy industry competition, economic factors, ingredient in food products.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Non Fat Dry Milk Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The non fat dry milk market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $10.63 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to supply chain management, health and wellness trends, dietary preferences, dairy alternatives, rising population and urbanization.

Growth Driver Of The Non Fat Dry Milk Market

The rising consumption of bakery products is expected to boost the growth of the non-fat dry milk market going forward. Bakery products refer to bread, rolls, cookies, pies, pastries, and muffins, which are often made with flour or meals made from grains. The increased consumption of bakery products drives the growth of the non-fat dry milk market as the demand for this essential ingredient rises, given its functional and nutritional benefits in formulating a diverse range of bakery items.

Who Are The Leading Competitors In The Non Fat Dry Milk Market Share?

Key players in the market include Blue Diamond Growers Co., All American Foods Inc., Alpen Food Group, American Dairy Products Institute, Anand Milk Union Limited, Arla Foods AMBA, Bluegrass Ingredients Inc., Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., Cayuga Milk Ingredients LLC, Chicago Dairy Corporation, Clofine Dairy & Food Products, DairyAmerica Inc., DANA Dairy Group Ltd., Danone SA, Earth's Own Food Company, Eden Foods Inc., Glanbia Ingredients Ireland Limited, Hain Celestial Group, Hilmar Cheese Company, Hochdorf Holding AG, Holland Dairy Foods LLC, Nestlé SA, NOW Foods Pvt. Ltd., Oatly AB, Organic Valley Cropp Cooperative, Revala Ltd., St Albans Cooperative Creamery, SunOpta Inc., Vreugdenhil Groep B.V., Agropur Cooperative, Ample Harvest.org, Associated Milk Producers Inc., Aurora Dairy Corporation, California Dairies, Inc., Continental Dairy Facilities LLC.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Non Fat Dry Milk Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the non-fat dry milk market are developing innovative products such as skimmed milk powders to meet larger customer bases, more sales, and increase revenue. Skimmed milk powder refers to a dairy product made by removing most of the water content from skimmed or non-fat milk.

How Is The Global Non Fat Dry Milk Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Spray Dried, Roller Dried

2) By Classification: High-Heat NFDM (Non Fat Dry Milk), Medium-Heat NFDM (Non Fat Dry Milk), Low-Heat NFDM (Non Fat Dry Milk)

3) By Variety: Almond NFDM (Non Fat Dry Milk), Coconut NFDM (Non Fat Dry Milk), Soy NFDM (Non Fat Dry Milk), Other Varieties

4) By Function: Browning Or Color, Emulsification, Foaming, Water Binding, Flavor

5) By End-User: Residential, Commercial

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Non Fat Dry Milk Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Non Fat Dry Milk Market Definition

Non-fat dry milk is the end product after removing the fat and water from the milk. It includes the same amounts of lactose, milk proteins, and milk minerals as the fresh milk from which it was manufactured. The moisture content of the product is less than 5% of the total weight.

Non Fat Dry Milk Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global non fat dry milk market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Non Fat Dry Milk Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on non fat dry milk market size, non fat dry milk market drivers and trends, non fat dry milk market major players and non fat dry milk market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

