Low-calorie Food Global Market 2024 To Reach $20.23 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 8.3%

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The low-calorie food market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $13.65 billion in 2023 to $14.69 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to evolving food preferences, environmental and sustainability concerns, increased environmental and sustainability concerns, accessibility and availability, celebrity endorsements and influencers.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Low-calorie Food Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The low-calorie food market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $20.23 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to cultural and demographic shifts, sustainability concerns, demand for convenient healthy foods, stringent nutritional labeling, prevalence of diet-related diseases. Major trends in the forecast period include health and wellness movement, product innovation, plant-based and vegan diets, technological innovation, functional foods.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Low-calorie Food Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

Growth Driver Of The Low-calorie Food Market

The increasing prevalence of obesity and diabetes around the globe is expected to drive the low-calorie food market going forward. Obesity is a disease that primarily involves a relatively higher body fat percentage. Diabetes is a disease caused by very high blood glucose levels. Obesity and diabetes are interrelated and occur together. A low-calorie diet can be very beneficial in obesity and diabetes treatment as it makes the fat-burning process faster and puts the body in a catabolic state.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:

Who Are the Leading Competitors in the Low-calorie Food Market Share?

Key players in the low-calorie food market include Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Beneo Group, Ingredion Incorporated, Abbott Laboratories, Galam Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Zydus Wellness Limited, Bernard Food Industries Inc., Danisco A/S, Archer Daniels Midland Company, The Coca-Cola Company, Cargill Incorporated, Groupe Danone SA, Nestlé S.A., McNeil Nutritionals LLC, Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc., Heartland Food Products Group, Glucerna SR tablets, Kellogg Company, General Mills Inc., The Hershey Company, Mars Incorporated, Mondelez International Inc., Unilever plc, Kraft Heinz Company, Campbell Soup Company, Conagra Brands Inc., The J.M. Smucker Company, Hormel Foods Corporation, Tyson Foods Inc., Maple Leaf Foods Inc., Beyond Meat Inc., Impossible Foods Inc., Amy's Kitchen Inc., Sweetgreen Inc., Freshii Inc., Just Salad LLC, Chopt Creative Salad Company LLC, Tender Greens, Cava Group Inc., Dig Inn Hospitality Group LLC, Lemonade Restaurant Group LLC.

Which Key Trends Are Driving Low-calorie Food Market Growth?

Advancements in vegan low-calorie foods are a key trend gaining popularity in the low-calorie food market. Major companies in the market are focusing on developing vegan low-calorie food options to cater to the growing trend of veganism.

How Is The Global Low-calorie Food Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Sugar Substitutes, Sugar Alcohol Substitutes, Nutrient Based Substitutes

2) By Product: Aspartame, Sucralose, Stevia, Saccharin, Cyclamate

3) By Application: Dairy Products, Dietary Beverages, Bakery Products, Snacks, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Low-calorie Food Market

North America was the largest region in the low-calorie food market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the low-calorie food market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Low-calorie Food Market Definition

Low-calorie foods include food products that have relatively few calories per serving. These products are low in calories and thus very helpful in fat loss. Low-calorie food refers to meal substitutes that meet the required daily needs for minerals, vitamins, protein, and other energy needs.

Low-calorie Food Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global low-calorie food market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Low-calorie Food Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on low-calorie food market size, low-calorie food market drivers and trends, low-calorie food market major players, low-calorie food competitors' revenues, low-calorie food market positioning, and low-calorie food market growth across geographies. The low-calorie food market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

