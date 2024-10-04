Submit Release
UNEP at the CBD COP16

Slogan: Peace with Nature

Visit the official conference page.

The 16th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP16) to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) will convene in Cali, Colombia from 21 October – 1 November 2024.  

The 11th Meeting of the Conference of the Parties serving as the Meeting of the Parties (MOP) to the Cartagena Protocol on Biosafety and the fifth MOP to the Nagoya Protocol on Access to Genetic Resources and the Fair and Equitable Sharing of the Benefits Arising from their Utilization will also convene during the same period.

At COP 16, governments will be tasked with reviewing the state of implementation of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework. Parties to the Convention are expected to show the alignment of their National Biodiversity Strategies and Action Plans (NBSAPs) with the Framework. COP 16 will further develop the monitoring framework and advance resource mobilization for the Global Biodiversity Framework. Among other tasks, COP 16 is also due to finalize and operationalize the multilateral mechanism on the fair and equitable sharing of benefits from the use of digital sequence information on genetic resources.

Access meeting documents 

Further resources

This page will be updated with more information. 

UNEP at the CBD COP16

