Samsung Announces Finalists for Odyssey Cup Dota 2 Championship

Excitement builds as eight teams from across Southeast Asia and Oceania prepare for the final showdown at Hatten Hotel Melaka, Malaysia from 10 to 13 October.

SINGAPORE, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Samsung Electronics is excited to announce the eight teams that have advanced to the Grand Finals of the Samsung Odyssey Cup Dota 2 Championship, which will be held from 10 to 13 October. Along with invited professional teams, the finalist teams from across Southeast Asia and Oceania will convene at the Hatten Hotel Melaka in Malaysia to compete for the regional championship title and claim their share of the US$20,000 prize pool.The finalist teams competing in the grand finals are:- CASTAWAKE, Philippines- HUNGHUNG & FRIENDS, Vietnam- MANTA ESPORTS, Philippines- MYTH AVENUE GAMING, Malaysia- NOCYLINDER, Australia- DOMINATOR ESPORTS, Indonesia- SOYMILK, Australia- TEAM CSC, MalaysiaDisplaying outstanding skills and determination, these eight teams have beat 16 teams in the qualifier rounds to reach the finals, and the stage is set for an epic showdown. Players will compete on the 27-inch Odyssey OLED G6 gaming monitors, which boast ultra-fast 360Hz refresh rate, OLED glare-free technology and a dynamic cooling system, and are designed to enhance the performance and comfort of competitive players, together with high-performance PCs provided by Dreamcore, ensuring a top-tier gaming experience throughout the event.“This year’s Odyssey Cup has truly highlighted the exceptional talent and competitive spirit within the Dota 2 community across Southeast Asia and Oceania. It is the first time we are hosting a physical event for the tournament and we are thrilled to invite fans to witness the top teams compete with our Odyssey OLED G6 gaming monitors,” said Leslie Goh, Head of Regional Display Solutions, Samsung Southeast Asia & Oceania. “Our partnership with Red Bull Malaysia and Hatten Hotel Melaka has also added another layer of excitement to the event, and we can’t wait to see the exciting tournament unfold.”A key partner of the event, Red Bull Malaysia, will amplify the tournament’s vibrant energy by keeping the finalists refreshed and energized with its fruity, zero-sugar Energy Sparkling drink.Hatten Hotel Melaka, another key partner of the event, is redefining the future of esports hospitality in Malaysia with hotel rooms designed to offer premium and immersive gaming experiences. Setting a new standard for competitive events in the region, this collaboration reflects their unwavering commitment to innovation and passion for driving the growth of esports and its community in Malaysia.The Grand Finals will be streamed live at https://www.twitch.tv/samsungodyssey , where viewers can support their favourite teams virtually. For esports fans in Malaysia, an on-ground watch party will take place at the Hatten Hotel Melaka, Alto Sky Lounge on Level 22, from 10 to 13 October, 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., and viewers can stand a chance to walk away with a 27-inch Odyssey OLED G6 gaming monitor.For more details on the Odyssey Cup Dota 2 Championship, visit https://odysseycup.gg/ About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, home appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions, and delivering a seamless connected experience through its SmartThings ecosystem and open collaboration with partners. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.