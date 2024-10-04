News Release – Nine Inmates Earn Certificates, Degree Graduation Ceremony Honors First Inmate to Earn AA While in Custody

DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS AND REHABILITATION

October 3, 2024

Nine Inmates Earn Certificates, Degree Graduation Ceremony Honors First Inmate to Earn AA While in Custody

HONOLULU — The Women’s Community Correctional Center (WCCC) in partnership with Windward Community College (WCC) hosted a graduation ceremony Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, for nine women who earned a Certificate of Competence in WCC’s Mental Health Technician Program.

One of the nine women also earned her Associate of Arts degree in Liberal Arts, the first woman at the correctional facility to receive an AA degree while in custody.

Honored guests attending the ceremony in the WCCC Maunawili Cottage courtyard included: Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (DCR) Director Tommy Johnson; Dr. Michael K. Champion, senior advisor for Mental Health and the Justice System, Office of the Governor; State Rep. Lisa Marten (D – Waimānalo, Keolu Hills, Lanikai, portion of Kailua) State Rep. Linda Ichiyama, member of the House Committee on Corrections, Military and Veterans; Honolulu Councilmember Esther Kia‘aina who represents District 3 (Windward O‘ahu); and WCC Chancellor Ardis Eschenberg.

During the event, Director Johnson addressed the graduates and said, “We all make mistakes in life but the content of our character is better defined by what we do after that. To move forward, to put those things behind us. To show people we’re not that person that they think we are, that we can change.”

“We’re so proud of you. No matter what, never give up,” he added.

“This should be the beginning of your educational journey, not the end, and likewise, your achievements represent the start of opening doors to new and exciting paths forward to change the trajectory of your lives and those of your loved ones that supported you through your period of incarceration and positive changes forward,” Director Johnson said.

Inmates’ Sarah Liaszenik,Tamila Alcoran, Mickie Kolo, Necia Hao, Ashley Nihipali, Juanita Grammer, Randikeli Banagan, Charisse Lawelawe and Ewalani Cluney earned a Certificate of Competence in the Mental Health Technician Program. Seven of the nine inmates attended Wednesday’s graduation ceremony.

Individuals in the program earned nine college credits that encompass two required courses: Survey of Psychology and Conflict Resolution and Mediation and one elective psychology course.

In addition to earning a Certificate of Competence in the Mental Health Technician Program, Kolo, 52, received her Associate of Arts degree in Liberal Arts, the first woman to receive her AA degree awhile in custody at WCCC.

“It was hard work and a long journey for me. It took a lot of discipline and a lot of focus and a lot of perseverance,” Kolo said after the ceremony. Earning an AA degree and certificate helped Kolo gain a positive outlook where she aims to continue her education and work as a case manager when she reenters the community.

The nine graduates are participants of the WCC Pu‘uhonua Program which provides incarcerated individuals the opportunity to earn college credits through coursework and classes taught by WCC staff.

WCCC Warden Ione “Noni” Guillonta said, “I’m very proud of them, all nine of them.” The AA and Mental Health Technician programs, Guillonta added, are examples of the efforts by WCC, WCCC and DCR’s Corrections Program Services – Education Services’ staff to better prepare inmates to transition back into the community when released from custody.

WCC Chancellor Ardis Eschenberg said she is thankful for the partnership with DCR to help change the lives of female inmates. At the ceremony, Eschenberg addressed graduates: “Your palapala (degree) is your gateway to your next dream. It is a testament to your knowledge, your skills, your abilities and hard work. I wish each of you big dreams.”

For graduation photos and videos, please go to: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1vxuBB1qfr_zupq0kWTaZ4_l8JpUqL96L .

