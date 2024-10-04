Deputy Minister Sello Seitlholo launches Anti-Pollution Forum

Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister, Sello Seitlholo, has set wheels in motion to ensure that polluters of freshwater sources across the country are held accountable for their transgressions. This is as Deputy Minister Seitlholo launched the Anti-Pollution Forum on Thursday, 03 October 2024 at Stonehaven on Vaal in Vanderbijlpark.

Deputy Minister Seitlholo did not mince his words when outlining what the Anti-Pollution Forum aims to achieve, which include to co-ordinate, improve and integrate efforts for the management of the Vaal River quality in line with its determined Resource Quality Objectives (RQOs), this will be done through addressing risks elevated by the 16 Catchment Management Forums (CMFs).

“Currently, there are 16 sub-catchment forums (10 in the Upper Vaal, 4 in the Middle Vaal and 2 in the Lower Vaal). They will continue to operate as normal but will escalate systemic challenges that cannot be resolved within these sub-catchments to the Forum,” said Deputy Minister Seitlholo.

“I know that there have been a number of forums launched by government and many may be sceptical about the effectiveness of the Anti-Pollution Forum being launched here today. I can assure that this Forum is just not for show or yet another talk shop. The Forum will play a crucial role in the management and prevention of pollution of the Vaal River,” Deputy Minister Seitlholo sternly said.

The Forum, through task teams, will investigate and make recommendations on short-medium- and long-term actions that must be taken to improve the performance of the smaller forums and to elevate and effect any systematic actions in improving the water quality status in the Vaal.

Deputy Minister Seitlholo called on collaborative work to be implemented across all sectors of society in order to turn the tide against water pollution.

“As plans are put in place to ensure that the Forum hits the ground running to ensure positive results, we must be truthful in our endeavours and note that the Forum can do everything in its power to turn the tide against water pollution. However, we will still not win this fight if the governance challenges of municipalities in our country is not addressed. Without dealing with these existential challenges, our country may not succeed in this fight. It is therefore for this reason that we should all play our role,” he said.

Deputy Minister Seitlholo further committed to ensure that the Department of Water and Sanitation, as a sector regulator, will enhance its firm role in advancing its regulatory mandate.

“Likewise, whilst we call for public-private partnerships in our quest to fight the pollution of our water resources, we must apply the law firmly to industries who are polluting our water resources,” emphasised Deputy Minister Seitlholo.

Deputy Minister Seitlholo also announced Marius Keet as the chairperson of the Forum. Keet has over four decades of experience in the water and sanitation sector. He has worked at the Department of Water and Sanitation as the Chief Director in mine water management and as Director for the highveld region managing water quality in the Komati, Crocodile East, Sabie and Upper Vaal Catchment, before his retirement.

“Keet has played a critical role in implementing the National Water Act through the establishment of the 10 water quality forums in the Upper Vaal area. We are therefore confident that this mammoth responsibility of leading this important Forum is in capable hands,” Deputy Minister Seitlholo concluded.

Members of the Anti-Pollution Forum will be mandated to perform duties which include, but not limited to:

The co-ordination and support of awareness building initiatives regarding water quality management in the Vaal River catchment.

Ensure adequate stakeholder participation in the forum processes.

Investigate and recommend innovative and best applicable technologies to deal with water pollution.

Enhance collaboration with various institutions to improve the quality of the Vaal River.

Provide support to the existing catchment forums in the Vaal River.

Publish reports on an annual basis to track the performance and implementation of recommendations and activities of the forum.

