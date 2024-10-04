Submit Release
News Search

There were 830 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,337 in the last 365 days.

Minister Blade Nzimande delivers keynote address at 3rd Richmond Annual Career Guidance Expo, 4 Oct

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Blade Nzimande, will deliver the keynote address at the 3rd Richmond Annual Career Guidance Expo.

The Career Guidance Expo aims to empower young people in the Richmond area with the relevant information, in order for them to make informed career choices.

The Career Guidance Expo also aims to make education fashionable among the young people of the Richmond area.

The Expo's programme will include exhibitions, presentations and talks by universities, government departments, municipalities, public entities and corporates.

The presentations and talks will cover opportunities that young people can access and the various forms of support available to them.

The media are invited as follows:

Date:  4 October 2024
Time:  10:00 to 16:00
Venue:  Richmond Sports Complex, KZN, uMgungundlovu District Municipality.

Media enquiries: 
Veli Mbele
Cell: 064 615 0644 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Minister Blade Nzimande delivers keynote address at 3rd Richmond Annual Career Guidance Expo, 4 Oct

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more