Minister Blade Nzimande delivers keynote address at 3rd Richmond Annual Career Guidance Expo, 4 Oct

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Blade Nzimande, will deliver the keynote address at the 3rd Richmond Annual Career Guidance Expo.

The Career Guidance Expo aims to empower young people in the Richmond area with the relevant information, in order for them to make informed career choices.

The Career Guidance Expo also aims to make education fashionable among the young people of the Richmond area.

The Expo's programme will include exhibitions, presentations and talks by universities, government departments, municipalities, public entities and corporates.

The presentations and talks will cover opportunities that young people can access and the various forms of support available to them.

The media are invited as follows:

Date: 4 October 2024

Time: 10:00 to 16:00

Venue: Richmond Sports Complex, KZN, uMgungundlovu District Municipality.

Media enquiries:

Veli Mbele

Cell: 064 615 0644