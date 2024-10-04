Our Students are Safe and Secure in Israel.

Five Solomon Islands citizen students who are currently embarking on a 10-month agricultural training program at the Arava International Center for Agriculture Training (AICAT) in Israel, are safe and secure.

In a statement sent to the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Media Unit, Director of AICAT Dafna Gommershtadt said, our students are safe and secure.”

“Shalom, we would like to update you regarding the security situation in the Arava, and the safety of our students, as of today Tuesday 24th of September, 2024.

“We are closely monitoring the current security situation in the north of Israel, and want to assure you that the Arava region is far away from the combat zone and is classed a very safe region.”

“Our students are safe and secure, and have started their work and study routine. Our team is highly committed to our students’ safety and well-being, and is providing support and instructions according to the home front command,” said AICAT Director.

The students arrived safely to Israel and began their study program September 4th and are residing at Yahel in the Arava, southern part of Israel.

This area is currently not affected at all by the ongoing war, which is currently mostly in the northern border with Lebanon, and in Gaza strip, which is 162km away from where the students live.

The five Solomon Islands scholars in a video message also sent to the MAL media unit also assured families and loved ones of their safety.

“Be assure good citizens of Solomon Islands, the Government, families and loved ones, we are safe and continuing with our normal study and practical work programs.

Actually it’s not just the 5 of us from Solomon Islands who are here for the training but there are over a thousand students from different countries in Africa and South East Asia, the highest from Indonesia. Also we have 13 students from Fiji and 1 from Samoa, some students from different countries are yet to arrive.”

The five students are in Israel under a partnership arrangement between the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAL), and the Solomon Islands National University’s Faculty of Agriculture and Fisheries (SINU FAFF), and the Arava International Center for Agriculture Training (AICAT) in Israel.

Five students currently in Israel; Christina Eddie, Barnabas Firivave, Diote’e Deromae, Leeroy Wate and Janice Kotu.

