Police arrest Malaita provincial leader

The National Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) of the Royal Solomon Police Force (RSIPF) has arrested a Malaita provincial leader in relation to unlawful assemblies and protests in 2021.

The leader was arrested, along with his then political advisor, on 3 October 2024.

The two suspects were taken into custody for their alleged role in masterminding a number of unlawful assemblies and protests in Auki, Malaita Provincial capital, in 2021.

These unlawful assemblies and protests were carried out by the Malaita for Democracy (M4D).

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Crime and Intelligence, Patricia Leta, said the duo face three counts of unlawful assembly, contrary to section 74 and section 21 of the penal code.

AC Leta said confirmed both individuals were dealt with in accordance with the law and have been released on bail.

The duo will appear before the Honiara Central Magistrates Court on 21 October 2024.

AC Leta said NCID is committed to the rule of law and ensuring public order while respecting the rights of all individuals and the interest of the state.

She added investigations into this matter are ongoing and police will provide further updates when appropriate.

