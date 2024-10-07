Flexday Unveils New Classification Management Portal and Chatbot at the 2024 IBTA World Championships

Flexday Proudly Sponsors the 2024 IBTA World Championships in Sabbiadoro Lignano, Italy

NAPERVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flexday is proud to have sponsored the 2024 International Blind Tennis Association ( IBTA ) World Championships as the official technology partner. Held from September 23-29 in Lignano Sabbiadoro, Italy, the event brought together over 120 athletes from 17 countries, showcasing the remarkable skills and resilience of blind and visually impaired tennis athletes.At the event, Flexday introduced two distinct AI-powered solutions:Classification Management Portal: Flexday developed a Classification Management Portal to assist IBTA doctors, staff, and players in navigating the complex processes involved in assigning medical classifications to athletes. This portal simplifies the classification process, which includes determining the degree of visual impairment from B1 (completely blind) to B4 (minor visual impairment). By automating these traditionally manual tasks, Flexday's system improves workflow efficiency, allowing medical teams to focus more on athletes.Dr. Satoshi Yokota, Head of Medical at IBTA, praised Flexday's work, stating, "Flexday’s contribution has been amazing. We’re confident this new classification management portal will make a real difference for us at future events."Generative AI-Powered Chatbot: In addition to the portal, Flexday also introduced a new chatbot for the IBTA website. The chatbot leverages Generative AI to provide athletes, staff, and spectators with real-time, accessible information on tournament information, rules/procedures, and more.Looking ahead, Flexday is excited to leverage computer vision technology to analyze hours of player footage captured at the championships and collaborate with medical doctors to further refine the classification process. This innovation will not only benefit the IBTA but also open doors for future impaired sports research, contributing valuable insights to enhance classification accuracy and athlete support across a wide range of visually impaired sports.Donald Hall, Project Manager at Flexday, who got to be onsite at the tournament said, "Being here with the athletes and staff has been an incredible experience. We are thrilled to have developed tools like the classification portal and chatbot that will support the IBTA in its operations and empower athletes around the world."Flexday is dedicated to continuing its partnership with IBTA as their official technology partner, offering innovative, AI-powered solutions to enhance the organization’s processes and ensure a smoother experience for athletes and staff.About IBTA:The International Blind Tennis Association (IBTA) is the global governing body for blind and visually impaired tennis, promoting healthy lifestyles, inclusion, and fair play in over 25 countries through adaptive tennis.About Flexday:Flexday is a global enterprise AI company specializing in AI-driven solutions that unlock the full potential of data for organizations. Based in Naperville, IL, with offices in California, Canada, and India, Flexday leverages machine learning, generative AI, and computer vision to integrate AI into workflows, solving enterprise business problems, driving efficiencies and reducing costs.

