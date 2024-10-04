Data Center Colocation Market Massive Growth Opportunity Ahead As Revealed In New Report

Data Center Colocation Market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global data center colocation market size generated $46.08 billion in 2020, and is expected to garner $202.71 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 15.7% from 2021 to 2030.Demand for cost-effective IT operations, the requirement of security, reliability, and scalability of data center infrastructure, and rise in demand for eco-friendly data center colocation service drive the growth of the global data center colocation market. However, high initial and long-term leasing costs and network bandwidth issues hinder the market growth. On the other hand, increase in adoption of the hybrid cloud and virtualization and rise in investments to develop advanced data centers present new opportunities in the coming years.Download Report Sample (150 Pages PDF with Insights) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/338 The global data center colocation market size was valued at $46.08 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach at $ 202.71 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.7% from 2021 to 2030. The concept of data center colocation has gained attraction nowadays due to the increasing need for additional data storage capacity to meet the requirements of internal and external IT services. In order to increase the existing data center capacity, the colocation data center has emerged as a lucrative option to enhance the business continuity. Many enterprises, especially small- and medium-sized enterprises, prefer using data center colocation services rather than investing huge capital in developing their own data centers. Colocation data center mainly requires operating expenses, thus, avoiding the upfront costs. Enterprises with local presence, in particular, have been following the trend of leasing space from colocation providers.Covid-19 Scenario:Many organizations adopted the “work from home” culture due to the shutdown of offices and manufacturing factories. This led to increase in usage of data center colocation facilities for accessibility and security of data.In addition, education institutions began conducting online classes and examinations. This led to surge in utilization of data center colocation.Service providers have been carrying out considerable investments in data center colocation facilities due to various factors such as the growth of over the top (OTT) market and increased traffic demand across the world.Buy Now and Get Discount Up to 50% : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/colocation-market/purchase-options The report offers detailed segmentation of the global data center colocation market based on type, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region.Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the total share, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period.Leading players of the global data center colocation market analyzed in the research include China Telecom Corporation Limited, CoreSite Realty Corporation, Cyrusone Inc., Cyxtera Technologies, Inc., Digital Realty Trust, Inc., Equinix, Inc., Global Switch, KDDI Corporation, and NTT Communications Corporation.For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/338 Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.