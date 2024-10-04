Early morning closures at Kahului intersection to install camera system

Main, News Posted on Oct 3, 2024 in Highways News

KAHULUI, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises highway users that single lanes will be closed at the intersection of Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500), Kūihelani Highway (Route 380), Maui Veterans Highway (Route 311) and Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho Way (Route 3800), on Tuesday, Oct. 8 and Thursday, Oct. 10, from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m.

HDOT will be installing traffic detection cameras at the intersection for operational improvements. HDOT will be able to manage the traffic signal cycles with real time video and also collect traffic counts to make adjustments to signal phasing durations.

TUESDAY, OCT. 8

Puʻunēnē Avenue – The right through lane in the southbound direction will be closed.

Kūihelani Highway – A portion of the right lane in the westbound direction will be closed.

Maui Veterans Highway – One left turn lane in the northbound direction will be closed.

Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho Way – The right through lane in the westbound direction will be closed.

THURSDAY, OCT. 10

Puʻunēnē Avenue – One left turn lane in the eastbound will be closed.

Kūihelani Highway – The right though lane in the northbound direction will be closed.

Maui Veterans Highway – The right though lane in the northbound direction will be closed.

Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho Way – The right through lane in the eastbound direction will be closed.

Tuesday, Oct. 8 closures: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/New-Updated-Tuesday-TCP-Puunene.png

Thursday, Oct. 10 closures: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/Updated-Thursday-Puunene-TCP-.png

HDOT reminds motorists to drive with caution and to follow all traffic control signs through the work zone.

###