Treasury and IRS issue guidance on long-term, part-time employees in 403(b) retirement plans and announce delayed applicability date for related final 401(k) regulation

IR-2024-257, Oct. 3, 2024

WASHINGTON — The Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service today issued guidance addressing long-term, part-time employees in 403(b) retirement plans under the SECURE 2.0 Act, which applies to 403(b) plans beginning in 2025. These plans are similar to 401(k) plans but are generally for employees of charities and public schools.

Notice 2024-73 PDF includes a question-and-answer section on the application of the nondiscrimination rules for 403(b) plans with respect to long-term, part-time employees, including application of the rules to permitted exclusions from participation for part-time employees and student employees. The notice informs the public that the Treasury Department and the IRS plan to issue additional guidance with respect to section 125 of the SECURE 2.0 Act, including proposed regulations with respect to the rules in today’s notice.

The notice also announces that the final regulation the Treasury Department and the IRS plan to issue for 401(k) plans on long-term, part-time employees will apply no earlier than to plan years beginning on or after Jan. 1, 2026. A proposed regulation related to the rules for long-term, part-time employees in 401(k) plans was issued on Nov. 27, 2023.

The Treasury Department and the IRS welcome public comments on this notice, which provides details on how to submit comments.