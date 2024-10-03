News Release – DOH Report Finds Earlier Death Associated with Hepatitis C$

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

DOH REPORT FINDS EARLIER DEATH ASSOCIATED WITH HEPATITIS C

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 3, 2024 24-130

HONOLULU – As part of Liver Cancer Awareness Month in October, the Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) has released a report that found hepatitis C was associated with death at an earlier age in Hawaiʻi. “Premature Deaths and Disparities Associated with Hepatitis C: The Hawaiʻi Hepatitis C Mortality Report,” analyzed mortality data from 2000 to 2021 to understand the burden of hepatitis C infections on local communities. The findings will guide efforts to improve liver health and reduce preventable deaths.

This novel report was the first comprehensive analysis of hepatitis C death data for Hawaiʻi. The most important findings from the report include:

People with hepatitis C die at a younger age than the general population . Most (88 percent) Hawaiʻi residents with hepatitis C-related deaths did not reach age 75, which was lower than the U.S. life expectancy in 2021.

than the general population Most (88 percent) Hawaiʻi residents with hepatitis C-related deaths did not reach age 75, which was lower than the U.S. life expectancy in 2021. Many deaths occur before retirement age. Among Hawaiʻi residents with hepatitis C-associated deaths, more than 40 percent died before the average retirement age of 65 years (as compared to 23 percent for all causes of death).

Among Hawaiʻi residents with hepatitis C-associated deaths, more than 40 percent died before the average retirement age of 65 years (as compared to 23 percent for all causes of death). Progress is being made. Hepatitis C death rates were lower than the national average from 2017 to 2020, with 2.63 deaths per 100,000 in Hawaiʻi compared to 3.45 per 100,000 in the U.S. in 2020. However, disparities in death rates were observed for male and white residents in Hawaiʻi.

To stem the tide of preventable deaths, the report makes recommendations on how to eliminate hepatitis C in Hawaiʻi, including universal reflex testing and increased access to curative medication. The report also prioritizes population-based data collection and analysis to share more information with community partners.

“Deaths due to hepatitis C are completely preventable,” said State Health Director Dr. Kenneth Fink. “Although Hawaiʻi has made progress in reducing these deaths, people are still dying unnecessarily from a curable infection. DOH is committed to working with our local coalition, Hep Free Hawaiʻi, and other partners to eliminate this deadly disease.”

The development of this report was the result of a multi-sector collaboration between DOH and external partners, including Hep Free Hawaiʻi and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Download the report at https://health.hawaii.gov/harmreduction/new-early-deaths-due-to-hep-c-in-hawai%ca%bbi/.

This report aligns with “Hep Free 2030,” the statewide strategy to eliminate viral hepatitis in Hawaiʻi by 2030, which was developed by DOH in collaboration with Hep Free Hawaiʻi and more than 160 community stakeholders.

For local hepatitis C screening and treatment resources, visit www.hepfreehawaii.org.

For free local hepatitis C provider training, visit https://uhpcme.teachable.com/p/hepatitis-c-training.

For more information on hepatitis elimination efforts in Hawaiʻi, visit www.hepfreehawaii.org/hep-free-2030.

