HueDx Transforms Point-of-Care Diagnostics with AI-Powered Smartphone Solutions

Image of HueCard that has had a Total Protein test completed

HueDx's AI-powered platform improves point-of-care diagnostics with enhanced accuracy, real-time data, and wider accessibility for rapid, reliable testing.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- HueDx , Inc. is proud to announce the publication of a novel study demonstrating the efficacy of HueTools and HueLab, its smartphone-enabled, paper-based quantitative diagnostic platform. This research marks a significant advancement in colorimetric diagnostic methods, which has been a significant hurdle previously for achieving accurate and consistent results in clinical chemistry at the point-of-care without using additional hardware.Point-of-care diagnostics play an important role in public health by enabling rapid, on-site testing that leads to timely diagnosis and treatment. This accessibility is particularly needed in remote or underserved areas where laboratory resources may be limited. By facilitating immediate clinical decisions, point-of-care testing can significantly reduce the burden on healthcare systems and improve patient outcomes. The integration of smartphone technology further enhances these capabilities and quantification of formerly qualitative assays, allowing for real-time data collection and analysis. This will make point-of-care testing accessible to all providers, including at-home testing, with quantitative, actionable results.Key highlights from the study include:Enhanced Diagnostic Accuracy: Results demonstrate that the color correction system restores images to near-imperceptible differences, independent of original illumination conditions. In precision testing, the coefficient of variation was almost twice as high without color correction. Additionally, limits of blank, detection, and quantitation were significantly improved when using the HueDx pipeline.Real-World Applications: The study highlights the effectiveness of the HueDx system in calibrating and quantifying a paper-based total protein assay, showcasing its potential for point-of-care testing in diverse medical environments.“The HueDx color correction system represents a major leap forward in diagnostic technology, allowing for accurate and reliable testing in real-world settings,” said Dr. Nidhi Menon, Head of R&D, at HueDx, Inc. “We’re dedicated to enhancing health outcomes with innovative solutions, and our work truly reflects that commitment, setting the stage for the future of smartphone-enabled diagnostics.”The findings from this study position HueDx as a leader in the development of accessible, accurate diagnostic tools, making significant strides toward revolutionizing point-of-care testing and prioritizing patient care.For more information on the HueDx color correction system and its applications, please visit www.huedx.com About HueDx, Inc.HueDx, Inc. is a pioneering technology startup committed to transforming the landscape of diagnostic testing through innovative solutions. With a plug-and-play point-of-care system, HueLab, and an AI-powered development assistance tool, HueTools, HueDx aims to enhance the accuracy, accessibility, and efficiency of laboratory diagnostics. HueDx is dedicated to advancing global health through cutting-edge technology that meets the needs of today's healthcare challenges.

