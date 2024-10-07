Canada India Tech Council Celebrates Top Tech Leaders Of The Year At The 2024 Annual Awards Gala

2024 Top Tech Leader of the Year Award Winners by Category 2024 Top 50 Tech Leaders of The Year

The 2024 CITC Annual Awards Gala honored top Indo-Canadian tech leaders, recognizing their outstanding contributions in the Canadian technology industry.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canada India Tech Council (CITC)

Kundan Joshi, Chair

The 2024 Canada India Tech Council (CITC) Annual Awards Gala, held on September 27, 2024, at the Manulife Financial Headquarters, celebrated the exceptional achievements of tech leaders across Canada. In partnership with the Consulate General of India in Toronto, Manulife, and TheAppLabb, this marquee event brought together over 300 of the most influential Indo-Canadian tech leaders, including Chief Information Officers (CIOs), Chief Technology Officers (CTOs), Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), and Heads of Technology from leading enterprises, making it the premier event for the Canada-India technology ecosystem.

The Gala's theme, “Raising the Bar of Innovation in Canada”, highlighted the impactful contributions of the Indo-Canadian tech community. Attendees were inspired by keynote addresses, industry insights, and the incredible work being done in their fields, setting the stage for future growth and collaboration between Canada and India.

“We are honored to bring together the brightest minds in the Indo-Canadian tech community,” said Kundan Joshi, Founder and Chair of CITC, and CEO of TheAppLabb. “This gala is not just a celebration of their remarkable achievements, but also a testament to the immense impact they are making in shaping the future of technology and innovation across Canada and beyond.”

The Guest of Honour for the evening was Hon. Siddhartha Nath, Consul General of India, Toronto, who spoke on the growing technology and innovation ties between Canada and India.

The CITC would like to extend its gratitude to The Consulate General of India (Toronto), Manulife, TheAppLabb, ICICI Bank Canada, WNS, EY, BDC, Blanc Labs, Saris AI, ShyftLabs, Computek College, and Indri for their generous sponsorship and support in making this event possible.

List of Winners of the prestigious 2024 CITC Top Tech Leader of the Year Awards by category:

CEO: Sanjay Tugnait, President & CEO, Fairfax Digital Services

Large Cap Enterprise: Mamta Sethi, CIO - Group Functions Technology, Manulife

Mid Cap Enterprise: Sonali Kohli, EVP Digital Transformation & CIO, Niagara Health

Small Cap Enterprise: Uma Gopinath, CIO, Porter Airlines

Public Sector: Steve Brar, CIO, Metrolinx

SME: Nimod Narayanan, Acting CTO, Rakuten Kobo

Excellence in AI: Deval Pandya, VP of AI Engineering, Vector Institute

Excellence in Security: Abhay Raman, SVP & CSO, Sun Life

Entrepreneur: Dax Dasilva, CEO, Lightspeed Commerce

Woman Leader in Tech: Pallavi Tripathi, SVP & CIO - Capital Markets Technology, CIBC

Not for Profit: Kalyan Chakravarthy, CIO, Electrical Safety Authority

Excellence in Social Impact through Technology: Neeraj Mathur, CIO, Sick Kids Foundation

Lifetime Achievement: Nitin Kawale, Former CEO, Cisco, Rogers

CITC Member of The Year: Gurvie Waraich, Founder, Enlytx Energy

CITC Member of The Year: Sandeep Todi, Chief Business Officer, Truly Financial

The CITC Annual Awards Gala also conferred the Top 50 Tech Leaders of the Year honor to the following leaders in the Tech Industry:

Ranji Narine (Intact, CIO)

Sonia Brar (City of Toronto, CIO)

Vineet Gupta (The North West Company, CIO)

Sumon Acharjee (City of Markham, CIO)

Raj Thuppal (Shared Services Canada, EVP)

Anuja Sheth (Bell, SVP Technology Services)

Jas Dhindsa (Thomson Reuters, CTO)

Sandip Sahota (BMO, SVP & Enterprise Chief Data & Analytics Officer)

Peter Singh (Toronto District School Board, CTO)

Pradeep Nair (TRIUMF, CIO)

Puroo Maheshwari (CPP Investments, CISO)

Manas Giri (WestJet, CISO)

Shiladitya Sircar (Blackberry, SVP, Engineering & Data Science)

Manoj Tiwary (Subaru, CIO)

Tanbir Grover, MBA (Pet Valu, Chief Digital Officer)

Gina Johar (Quinte Health, Chief Digital Officer)

Nav Dhunay (Pollard Banknote, CTO)

Nikhil Sonpal (Homewood Health, CTO)

Sunny Jassal (BC Institute of Technology, CISO)

Nimod Narayanan (Rakuten Kobo, CTO)

Nitin Chopra (Docebo, CIO)

Rajat Prashar (Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP, CIO)

Sai Poguluru (YNCU, CISO)

Charumitra Pujari (Loblaw, VP, Engineering & Data Science)

Tezbir Singh (BMO, Managing Director, Data Analytics)

Deval Pandya (Vector Institute, VP of AI Engineering)

Hiten Makim, CPA, CA (One Eleven, Head & OCI, VP)

Jerome Dwight, CFA, CA, CPA (BoomerangFX, CEO)

Navid Nathoo (The Knowledge Society - TKS, Co-founder)

Parth Khanna (ACTO, CEO)

Pramod Jain (Computer Modelling Group, CEO)

Anshul Ruhil (LexisNexis Canada, Head of Technology)

Vaibhav Singh Bhadauria (Total Credit Recovery, CISO)

Eddie (Aditya) Madaan (PostGrid, CEO)

Pankaj Agrawal (IIT Alumni Canada, President)

Tarundeep Dhot (TD Bank, Interim Head, Canadian Fraud Management)

About Canada India Tech Council:

The Canada India Tech Council (CITC) fosters collaboration, co-learning, and growth among technology leaders of Indian and Canadian descent. CITC, along with its sister organization America India Tech Council (AITC), has over 600 members across North America, and as part of their mission seeks to brings together Tech leaders in North America, for knowledge sharing and peer learning and enhance ties and trilateral trade between the Canadian, US and Indian tech sectors through networking, resource sharing, and business opportunities.

For more information, visit www.canadaindiatech.com or contact Yajurva Kale at admin@canadaindiatech.com.

