1501 Certified Entertainment’s FNF Chxpo Drops New Single 'Angel Dust' ft. Luh CEO During Hispanic Heritage Month

'Angel Dust' Art Cover Tour Flyer for FNF Chxpo w/ That Mexian OT

FNF Chxpo, the first Mexican artist signed to 1501 Certified Entertainment, has released his new single ‘Angel Dust’ featuring Luh Ceo with visuals.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1501 Certified Entertainment is thrilled to announce the release of ‘ Angel Dust ,’ the latest single by FNF Chxpo featuring Luh Ceo . As the first Mexican artist signed to 1501 Certified Entertainment, FNF Chxpo marks a significant milestone in the label’s history, during the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. His latest work includes 1017’s artist HotBoy Wes with single ‘Ouu Ouu’ and 'D to Tha H’ ft Big X Tha Plug.“Angel Dust” is a dynamic collaboration that showcases FNF Chxpo’s unique style and talent. The music video, produced by Prophecy Films is a visual treat, recreating one of FNF Chxpo’s favorite movie scenes.“When Luh Ceo and I shot ‘Angel Dust,’ we got to recreate one of my all-time favorite movie scenes. This is the most fun I’ve ever had shooting a video. Prophecy Films just set a new bar with this one. It’s time to make movies again like they used to.” said FNF Chxpo.Currently, FNF Chxpo is touring with That Mexican OT, bringing his electrifying performance to fans across the country. This release not only highlights his artistic prowess but also his cultural pride and dedication to representing the Mexican community within hip hop. FNF Chxpo’s next performance dates are 10/15 in Atlanta,GA (The Eastern), 10/17 in Myrtle Beach, SC (House of Blues), 11/1 in Caldwell, TX (Green Palace), 11/2 in Hidalgo, TX (Payne Arena), and 11/7 in Baton Rouge, LA (Raising Canes River Center).“Angel Dust” is now available on all major streaming platforms.'Angel Dust' (Explicit Version):'Angel Dust' (Radio Version):Links to Previous Releases:FNF Chxpo- Feel Like El Chxpo: https://youtu.be/PAWnepPhwzg?si=4L5FCkBleRkeQ4bu FNF CHXPO - BROKEN HEARTED: https://youtu.be/qM9OXPtQv5Y?si=uGVwXY1uJQA5Fmtb FNF CHXPO - TIK TAK (Official Video): https://youtu.be/GdAgumaxwUM?si=NqDOrWKFsN9Xk_L_ Hotboy Wes x FNF Chapo - Ouu Ouu (Official Music Video): https://youtu.be/tAtNRRY2fGM?si=nLfsMgXXrLbQQAGB D to Tha H (feat. Big X Tha Plug): https://youtu.be/bVoTPZSoOPc?si=QV64H-CXlTki8294 For more information about FNF Chxpo and his upcoming tour dates, visit www.1501ent.com or follow him on social media @chxpo43.For all Press and Media inquires please contact:Trey Harris - Director of Publicity and Media Relations1501 Certified EntertainmentTrey@1501ent.comPublicity@1501ent.comAbout 1501 Certified Entertainment1501 Certified Entertainment is a leading independent record label known for its commitment to discovering and nurturing talent. Under the leadership of CEO Carl Crawford, the label has made significant strides in the music industry, producing chart-topping hits and fostering the careers of groundbreaking artists.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.