TOMORROW: Governor Newsom to host virtual press conference to announce new funding and accountability measures to address homeless encampments

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom tomorrow will host a virtual press conference announcing new awards to resolve encampments — and stronger accountability measures — to help people experiencing homelessness across the state.

WHEN: Friday, October 4 at approximately 11 a.m. 

WHO: Governor Gavin Newsom, Department of Housing and Community Development Director Gustavo Velasquez, local leaders 

LIVESTREAM: CA Governor Twitter page, CA Governor Facebook page, and the CA Governor YouTube page.

**NOTE: This virtual press event will be open to credentialed media only. Media interested in attending must RSVP to govpressoffice@gov.ca.gov by no later than 9 a.m., October 4. Log-in information will be provided upon RSVP.

