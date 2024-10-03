TOMORROW: Governor Newsom to host virtual press conference to announce new funding and accountability measures to address homeless encampments
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom tomorrow will host a virtual press conference announcing new awards to resolve encampments — and stronger accountability measures — to help people experiencing homelessness across the state.
WHEN: Friday, October 4 at approximately 11 a.m.
WHO: Governor Gavin Newsom, Department of Housing and Community Development Director Gustavo Velasquez, local leaders
LIVESTREAM: CA Governor Twitter page, CA Governor Facebook page, and the CA Governor YouTube page.
**NOTE: This virtual press event will be open to credentialed media only. Media interested in attending must RSVP to govpressoffice@gov.ca.gov by no later than 9 a.m., October 4. Log-in information will be provided upon RSVP.
