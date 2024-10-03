Hawkinsville, Georgia (October 3, 2024) – The GBI has arrested and charged Herman Sewell, age 67, of Cleveland, OH, with voluntary manslaughter for the death of Allegra Sewell, age 26, of Cleveland, OH. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to investigate.

On Thursday, October 3, 2024, at about 5:15 a.m., deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a home on Ruby Road, Hawkinsville, GA, in reference to an unresponsive woman. When deputies arrived, Allegra Sewell was discovered lying unresponsive in front of the home. Herman Sewell was was identified at the scene location also.

The preliminary investigation revealed an argument between Allegra and Herman led to a fight. At some point during the fight, Allegra became unresponsive. Allegra was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the GBI regional investigative office in Eastman at 478-374-6988. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once complete, it will be given to the Oconee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.