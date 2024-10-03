Amalfi Jets Offers the Amalfi One Jet Card for Those with Multiple Jet Card or Fractional Memberships

Amalfi One Jet Card An Amalfi Network plane before a flight

Amalfi Jets offers new clients the Amalfi One Jet Card for $1 plus $2,500 flight credit, targeting those with multiple jet cards, with exclusive benefits.

If you’re happy in your marriage, why would you need multiple wives? The same logic applies to jet cards. If you’re truly satisfied with your service, there’s no need to shop around for each trip.” — Brian Francis, President of Sales

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amalfi Jets, Inc., a leading global provider of private jet charters and jet card memberships, is thrilled to announce an exciting, limited-time promotion for the Amalfi One Jet Card. Throughout the entire month of October, new clients can enjoy the Amalfi One Jet Card for $1 plus $2,500 USD in flight credits already in their account, once they present proof of more than one existing jet card, membership, or fractional ownership.

Typically, the Amalfi One Jet Card requires a minimum deposit of USD 100,000. However, in a bold move to attract those dissatisfied with their current jet card providers, Amalfi Jets is offering their 'Multiple Wives' campaign—lowering the initial deposit to just $1. This daring initiative aims to give clients the opportunity to experience the superior service of Amalfi Jets without financial barriers.

The ‘Multiple Wives’ Campaign explains that “Why do you need multiple wives, if you were satisfied with one?” This translates to how jet card and membership customers tend to have 2 or more programs. If you were truly satisfied with one program, why do you need 2 or 3?

The Amalfi One Jet Card sets itself apart with exclusive benefits, including access to a 33-country primary service area, low capped hourly rates across all five jet categories, and dynamic pricing that can save clients 25-40% per flight, according to Amalfi’s Jet Card Analysis earlier this year.

“We are excited to offer this unique promotion, allowing prospective clients to experience the unparalleled advantages of the Amalfi One Jet Card,” said Kolin Jones, Founder & CEO of Amalfi Jets. “Many clients have multiple programs, proving that they are not getting what they need from one. Through the new Amalfi One Jet Card Membership that they can get by showing proof, we aim to show them that this will be the last jet card program that they need.”

Amalfi Jets is positioning itself as the ideal solution for clients tired of juggling multiple jet cards. The Amalfi One Jet Card offers unmatched convenience: funds never expire, they are securely held without being used for operational costs, and Amalfi One Cardholders enjoy preferential pricing on every trip.

Brian Francis, President of Sales at Amalfi Jets, adds, “If you’re happy in your marriage, why would you need multiple wives? The same logic applies to jet cards. If you’re truly satisfied with your service, there’s no need to shop around for each trip. Through the One Jet Card, we aim to offer our clients a safe company, with competitive pricing, and understated client loyalty. All funds are held in separate accounts, not used for operating expenses”

This promotion is part of Amalfi Jets' continued efforts to expand its client base, offering exceptional pricing and top-tier customer service.

You can view the Amalfi One Jet Card on our website here: https://www.amalfijets.com/amalfi-one-jet-card

To download the App on iOS, click here: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/amalfi-jets/id6474433155

To download from Google Play, click here: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.app.amalfijets&hl=en_US&gl=US&pli=1

Amalfi Jets offers a wide range of services as a global private jet charter and jet card provider.

With access to over 3,500 aircraft across 170+ countries, Amalfi Jets’ clients enjoy the

convenience of booking every part of their trip through one trusted company.

Amalfi Jets is honored to provide exceptional customer service, with their in-house concierge

team that is available 24/7 for their cardholders and the additional personnel on their team will strengthen this offering. The full Amalfi Experience includes complimentary Black Car Service, premium cuisine and alcohol, and an in-person representative at every departure airport. Amalfi Jets ensures the safety and comfort of its passengers by maintaining the highest cleanliness standards and requiring newly refurbished, stain-free, and damage-free aircraft in their network.

If you wish to redeem this offer, mention the ‘Multiple Wives’ campaign when you contact us or reach out directly to Brian Francis, President of Sales at Amalfi Jets via email at brianf@amalfijets.com or by phone at +1 (805) 728-5393.

