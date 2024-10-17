Keyport Teams Up with Folds of Honor to Support America’s Heroes and Their Families through Educational Scholarships

25% of every purchase from the Keyport x Folds of Honor Collection goes to scholarships for the families of fallen or disabled military and first responders

With this partnership, Keyport aims to honor the legacy of America’s heroes by helping to provide opportunities for the families of those who serve and protect.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Las Vegas, NV | October 5, 2024 – Keyport, the company known for creating the most versatile everyday carry solutions on the planet, is proud to announce its partnership with Folds of Honor Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing life-changing scholarships to the families of America’s fallen or disabled service members and first responders.

Together, Keyport and Folds of Honor are embarking on a shared mission to transform lives. Through this powerful collaboration, Keyport will support Folds of Honor’s efforts to offer educational opportunities to the spouses and children of those who have sacrificed so much for our freedom and safety. Every purchase from Keyport's Limited Edition Folds of Honor Series will contribute to this noble cause, helping ensure that the legacies of America’s heroes live on through the power of education.

Unlocking Hope for Heroes’ Families

“At Keyport, we believe in unlocking new possibilities, not just with our products but in the lives of those who need it most,” says David Cooper, President of Keyport. “By teaming up with Folds of Honor, we’re able to support families who have endured unimaginable loss or sacrifice. These families - our heroes - deserve more than our thanks; they deserve opportunities to succeed. We’re honored to be a part of that journey.”

More Than Just a Partnership: A Mission of Empowerment

Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded over 62,000 scholarships, totaling nearly $290 million in aid, with 45% of those scholarships going to minority recipients. In 2022, the organization expanded its mission to include scholarships for America’s first responders, such as police, fire, EMTs, and paramedics. Keyport’s partnership goes beyond fundraising; it’s about unlocking opportunities for military and first responder families who face uncertainty after their loved ones have been injured or lost in the line of duty. Through this initiative, Keyport customers can directly contribute to scholarships that support K-12 education, college, and post-graduate degrees, providing these families with the tools to forge bright futures.

“We are deeply humbled to partner with Folds of Honor,” adds Keyport founder, Josh Downes. “Our mission has always been to empower people, and now we have the privilege to support an organization that is unlocking opportunities for the families of those who have given everything for our safety and freedom.”

Lt Col Dan Rooney, CEO and founder of Folds of Honor, expressed his excitement about the partnership, noting, “Folds of Honor is proud to team up with Keyport. We believe the partnership will be a force multiplier to the mission and awareness of Folds or Honor and increase scholarship funding to the families of American military and first responder heroes. Together, we will meet sacrifice with hope.”

How You Can Help: A Call to Action

1. Purchase from the Limited Edition Folds of Honor x Keyport Everyday Carry Series

Every item in this exclusive series not only serves as a functional, everyday carry tool but also as a tribute to America’s heroes. A portion of each sale goes directly to funding educational scholarships for the families of military service members and first responders. SHOP NOW at mykeyport.com.

2. Donate Directly

If you’d like to make a direct impact, you can donate to Folds of Honor through our dedicated Keyport campaign. 100% of your donation will go toward funding scholarships that transform the lives of families who who have sacrificed so much. DONATE HERE.

About Keyport

Keyport creates the most versatile multi-tools on the planet for the modern adventurer. We do so by seamlessly integrating your personal essentials - keys, tools, and tech - into sleek, fully customizable everyday carry solutions infused with a dash of your personal style. Then you can change it up anytime so you’re always prepared for whatever life throws at you. Discover more about Keyport’s mission and products at mykeyport.com.

About Folds of Honor

Folds of Honor is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen or disabled military service members and first responders. Founded by Lt Col Dan Rooney, a decorated F-16 Viper Fighter Pilot and PGA professional, Folds of Honor has awarded over 52,000 scholarships across the United States. To learn more or donate, visit foldsofhonor.org.

