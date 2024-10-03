How artificial intelligence is changing the reports US police write

East Palo Alto, a small working-class city that can feel a world away from its Silicon Valley neighbors, is among a handful of California departments, including Campbell, San Mateo, Bishop and Fresno, that have started to use or test the AI-powered software developed by Axon, an industry leader in body cameras and tasers. Axon said the program can help officers produce more objective reports in less time. But as more agencies adopt these kinds of tools, some experts wonder if they give artificial intelligence too big a part in the criminal justice system.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.