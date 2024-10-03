New Law Expands Ethical Rules for California Neutrals

(Subscription required) SB 940, signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom, will create a voluntary, state bar-run program to certify ADR firms and neutrals found to be in compliance with ethics rules.

