Premio Debuts Its 13th Gen Intel® x86 Super-Rugged SFF Computer At Embedded World North America 2024

Introducing the RCO-3000-RPL Series, the latest addition to Premio’s flagship line of x86 Super-Rugged Industrial Computers for extreme edge deployments.

CITY OF INDUSTRY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premio Inc., a global leader in rugged edge/embedded computing and industrial display technology , is set to launch its newest addition to the flagship line of RCO Series x86 Super-Rugged Small Form Factor (SFF) Industrial Computers, the RCO-3000-RPL Series at Embedded World North America 2024 in Austin, Texas. Engineered for powerful real-time processing performance with 13th Gen Intel® Core™ processors, this next generation of SFF industrial computers offers rich IoT connectivity, modular EDGEBoost I/O scalability, and extreme durability in a compact design footprint. Embedded World North America attendees can explore the new RCO-3000-RPL Series at Premio’s booth (#2133) from October 8–10, 2024, at the Austin Convention Center.

“Our next-generation RCO-3000-RPL series strikes the perfect balance between performance and size, a crucial factor in edge computing hardware design,” said Dustin Seetoo, Product Marketing Director. “This ruggedized and fanless computer is built to thrive in extreme environments, offering unmatched processing power, modular I/O options, and world-class safety certifications that empower industries to harness the full potential of edge AI and Industry 4.0 deployments closer to IoT data generation.”

The RCO-3000-RPL Series is powered by 13th Gen Intel® Core™ TE processors, optimized for energy efficiency with a 35W TDP. Through this hybrid core architecture, the RCO-3000-RPL leverages “performance” P-cores for resource-intensive AI processes and “efficiency” E-cores for multitasking efficiency to streamline edge AI workloads in real-time. Additionally, the RCO-3000-RPL supports a wide range of IoT-centric connectivity, enabling easy integration with devices, sensors, and wireless technologies.

Key Features:

- 13th Gen Intel Core TE Processor within a SFF

- Modular EDGEBoost I/O Flexibility

- Rich IoT Connectivity

- Super-Rugged Fanless & Cableless Design

- World-Class Safety Certifications (UL Listed, FCC, CE)

In addition to connectivity, the RCO-3000-RPL offers extensive scalability and flexibility by featuring modular EDGEBoost I/O (EBIO) technology. Premio’s EBIO technology allows the small form factor computer to deliver additional customizability for various I/O modules such as PoE support, M12 connector types, 10GbE LAN, and more through a plug and play module for ultimate I/O flexibility.

The RCO-3000-RPL also features dual M.2 B-Key slots, offering exceptional flexibility for integrating a range of performance accelerators. These performance accelerators come in the form of NVMe storage for high-speed data aggregation, industrial 5G connectivity for robust communication, and/or edge AI acceleration with Hailo-8 AI Accelerators. This versatility with support for M.2 slots enhances the system's capabilities to meet demanding deployment requirements without compromising any design capabilities.

For ultimate reliability and durability in demanding deployment settings, the RCO-3000-RPL incorporates a fanless and cableless design to enable ruggedized features such as:

- Wide Operating Temperature (-25°C to 70°C)

- MIL-STD-810G Shock and Vibration Resistance

- Wide Power Input (9~48VDC)

- Power Protection (OVP, OCP, RPP)

The RCO-3000-RPL Series is designed to meet the rigorous demands of modern industrial applications, offering a powerful, flexible, and rugged solution for edge computing solution in challenging space-constrained environments. It provides operational reliability in deployments such as mobile surveillance trailers, outdoor NEMA IoT gateway enclosures, and even in-vehicle operations.

To learn more about Premio’s RCO-3000-RPL Series, visit Premio at Booth #2133 at Embedded World North America 2024 or visit us at premioinc.com to contact our embedded computing experts.

About Premio, Inc.

Premio is a global solutions provider specializing in computing technology from the edge to the cloud. We design and manufacture highly reliable, world-class computing solutions for enterprises with complex, highly specialized requirements for over 35 years. Our engineering specialty and agile manufacturing push the technical boundaries in Embedded IoT Computers, Rugged Edge Computers, HMI Displays, and HPC Storage Servers.

Premio provides robust product engineering, flexible speed to market, and unlimited manufacturing transparency from strategic locations in the U.S., Taiwan, Malaysia, and Germany. Learn more by visiting our website at https://premioinc.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.