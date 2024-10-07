CocoFest Returns: 2nd Annual Celebration of Wellness and Community in Boca Raton, Florida

CocoFest Community Wellness Festival CocoFest Logo Leslie Glickman of Yoga Journey

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coco Market is thrilled to announce the return of CocoFest , a celebration of wellness and community, scheduled for Saturday, October 26, 2024, from 9 AM to 4 PM at the Boca Raton Innovation Campus.This free, family-friendly festival promotes healing for the mind and body, strengthens community ties, and fosters connections with local wellness-focused businesses. CocoFest expands upon the beloved Coco Market’s monthly pop-up markets in Delray Beach, creating a vibrant space for all.Corey Heyman, founder of Coco Market, shares, "With over 3,000 people in attendance last year, we're thrilled to welcome even more families, wellness enthusiasts, and local businesses to CocoFest. This event draws people from across the state, creating an unforgettable experience and I hope that this event creates change, and spreads love even further than South Florida."CocoFest features a diverse range of activities for all attendees, including:• Ascension Gateway: Free yoga and movement classes led by top local instructors, suitable for all levels.• Family Forest: Engaging activities for children and families, including kids' yoga and interactive play experiences.• Meditation Garden: Various meditation sessions to provide a peaceful retreat.• Healing Oasis: Holistic healing methods such as massage, cupping, acupuncture, and animal therapy.• Retail Row: A unique vendor market showcasing over a hundred small businesses offering health and wellness products, jewelry, clothing, home decor, gifts, and more.• Hydration & Nourishment: Healthy food options from local vendors, featuring hot sauce, sourdough bread, microgreens, and more.• Engaging Workshops: Participate in workshops led by health and wellness experts covering topics like nutrition, mental health, and holistic healing.• Live Music and Entertainment: Enjoy performances from local artists throughout the day, creating a vibrant and festive atmosphere.EVENT DETAILSDate: October 26, 2024Time: 9 AM - 4 PMLocation: Boca Raton Innovation Campus, 5000 T-Rex Avenue, Boca Raton, FloridaAdmission & Parking: FreeSponsorship and vendor opportunities available: cocomarket.org/cocofestABOUT COCOFESTCocoFest, an exciting expansion of the popular Coco Market in Delray Beach, Florida, is a vibrant wellness festival that unites local small businesses, wellness practitioners, and families to celebrate holistic health. Launched in 2023, this dynamic event offers something for everyone, bringing the community together for a day filled with yoga classes, enriching children's activities, meditation sessions, holistic healing services, and a unique vendor market featuring over a hundred local small businesses.

CocoFest returns for 2nd year in Boca Raton, Florida

