The Ritz - Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara, Welcomes Tori McLaughlin as the New Director of Sales and Marketing

Santa Barbara resident McLaughlin brings over two decades of expertise in luxury hospitality

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara – the premier resort by the sea on the Gaviota Coast, welcomes Tori McLaughlin as Director of Sales and Marketing. Her impressive industry roles include recently serving as Divisional Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Remington Hospitality, where she led the sales team for the Independent & Lifestyle Division, overseeing a portfolio of 15 hotels and $206M in revenue. Prior to that, she held key leadership roles as the Director of Sales & Marketing at the Mar Monte Hotel and Regional Director of Sales & Marketing with Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants Group. Tori's creative strategy, communication expertise, and extensive market knowledge will be vital in her role to grow and develop an incredible team that will elevate Bacara's success in the luxury Santa Barbara market.“Bacara is an iconic property and a Santa Barbara jewel - I am thrilled to be leading the sales and marketing team,” says McLaughlin. “I’m looking forward to my role ensuring the brand's high standards, providing excellent customer service, and supporting both employees and guests.”McLaughlin’s hospitality career is fueled by her passion for travel, adventure, new experiences, and meeting people. Memorable trips include Turkey, Greece, New Zealand, and Ireland. She also enjoys time with family, walking on the beach, and wine tasting, and is a proud finisher of ten half marathons.The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara, tucked away on 78 acres overlooking the Pacific Ocean, combines the appeal of the coastal city with the beauty of its natural surroundings. Every moment is one to savor as guests enjoy the tranquility of two beaches, three infinity-edge pools, and a 42,000-sq-ft spa. A stay includes spacious suites and indulging in the region’s abundant locally sourced cuisine. The six culinary venues include the signature Angel Oak.For more information about The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara, please call (805) 968-0100.###About The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa BarbaraSet against a backdrop of golden beaches and lush mountains, The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara embodies the charm, beauty, and energy of the Mediterranean in the heart of Santa Barbara. The iconic Central California resort spans 78 acres and features 358 guest rooms and suites, two natural beaches, lush gardens, and a collection of amenities including: a 42,000 square-foot spa and wellness center; three salt-water infinity pools; six culinary venues including the signature Angel Oak, housing the resort’s 12,000-bottle wine collection; robust activities program for guests of all ages; and 70,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space. The property is distinctly nestled between the Pacific Ocean and the Santa Ynez Mountains, offering easy access to the region’s best vineyards, and is just minutes from the center of charming and historic Santa Barbara.About The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLCThe Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C., of Bethesda, MD, part of Marriott International, Inc., currently operates more than 100 hotels in 32 countries and territories. For more information or reservations, visit the company website at www.ritzcarlton.com , for the latest company updates, visit news.marriott.com and to join the live conversation, use #RCMemories and follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). The Ritz-Carlton is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

