2nd Judicial District Nominating Commission to meet October 8

TOPEKA—The 2nd Judicial District Nominating Commission will convene by conference call at 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 8, to discuss the nomination process to fill a district magistrate judge vacancy in Jefferson County.

The vacancy will be created January 13, when District Magistrate Judge Dennis Reiling retires at the end of his term.

The 2nd Judicial District is composed of Jackson, Jefferson, Pottawatomie, and Wabaunsee counties.

Public access

The meeting is open to the public. To listen:

Accommodation

Any person with a disability who requires accommodation to access the nominating commission meeting should notify the judicial branch ADA coordinator as early as possible:

ADA Coordinator

ADA@kscourts.org

785-296-2256

TTY at 711

District magistrate judge appointment process

The nominating commission seeks nominations and then meets to interview nominees. Interviews are open to the public. The commission selects who is appointed to fill the district magistrate judge vacancy.



A nominee for district magistrate judge must be:

a resident of Jefferson County at the time of taking office and while holding office;

a graduate of a high school, a secondary school, or the equivalent; and

either a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas or able to pass an examination given by the Supreme Court to become certified within 18 months.

Term of office



After serving one year in office, a new judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.

Nominating commission

The 2nd Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Caleb Stegall as the nonvoting chair; David Allen, Circleville; J. Richard Lake, Holton; Max Fuller, Maple Hill; Candance Brasick, McLouth; Joshua Ney, Oskaloosa; and Jacob Pugh, Gene Scherer, and John Watt, Wamego.