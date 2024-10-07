Integrative Medicine for Mental Health (IMMH) 2024 October 10-13, Washington DC

IMMH Conference 2024

The leading global event in integrative mental health, IMMH, The Integrative Medicine for Mental Health Conference, in Washington, DC from 10-13th October 2024.

What’s so wonderful about IMMH is that it brings in people from all walks of life, from all over the world, to learn how to optimize life and mental health.” — Felice Gersh, MD

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- IMMH – Integrative Medicine for Mental Health Conference Press Releaseinfo@immh.orgOverview:The leading global event in integrative mental health, IMMH, The Integrative Medicine for Mental Health Conference, in Washington, DC at the Gaylord National Harbor Resort from 10-13th October 2024.This conference features world class speakers: Dr. Robert Lustig, Dr. Aseem Malhotra, Dr. Daniel Amen, Dr. Dale Bredesen, Dr. Christopher Palmer, Dr. James Greenblatt, Dr. Georgia Ede, Dr. Kat Toups, Dr. Felice Gersh, Dr. Arwen Podesta, Dr. Leslie Korn, among other pioneers in integrative mental health and functional medicine psychiatry.Lectures on metabolic psychiatry, nutritional psychiatry, genomics, the gut-brain connection, psychoneuroimmunology, infections and toxins, psychedelics, basics of functional medicine psychiatry, with integrative approaches to depression, ADHD, autism, addiction, neurodegeneration, Alzheimer’s, Parkinsons’, and suicidality.BenefitsLatest scientific evidence and best clinical practice in the most innovative approaches to mental health care.Learning about root cause, personalized and precision medicineEarn up to 24.0 ( CE/CME credits ) live, and 37.5 CE/CME credits with event recordings.Daily morning yoga/meditation with Susie AmendolaVagus Fest – immersive journey into training of the vagus nerveUS public premiere of First! Do No Pharm the groundbreaking documentary by prominent British cardiologist, Dr. Aseem Malhotra.VIP Speaker DinnerGala dinner with panel discussion featuring Jen Easterly, Director of the US CISA and Dr. Robert Lustig: The meta crisis, technology and mental health.Sunday brunch, where Dr. Caroline Leaf discusses The Neuroplasticity of Habit Formation."IMMH is a place where people are practicing 21st century medicine. They’re focused on approaches that are precision medicine approaches and they're getting results that 20th century medicine and the medicine that is unfortunately practiced in many centers is not getting." Dale Bresden, MDAgenda IMMH 2024:Susi Amendola: Gentle Yoga for Mental WellnessDaniel Amen, MD: The End of Mental IllnessPatrick Hanaway, MD: How We Feel: The Gut/ Brain/ Microbiome AxisPejman Katiraei, DO: The Role of Mast Cells, Microglia, and Histamine in Autism and Mental Health DisordersJames Greenblatt, MD: Functional Medicine for Antidepressant Withdrawal and Deprescribing ProtocolsAimie Apigian, MD, MS, MPH: The Biology of Trauma: How The Body Experiences, Holds & Repairs TraumaAly Cohen, MD, FACR: Environmental Chemicals And Mental Health: What We Can Do To Reduce ExposuresEmily Gutierrez, DNP, CPNP, CCN, PMHS: The Foundations of Integrative and Functional Medicine in Mental HealthSharon Hausman-Cohen, MD, FAAFP, ABIHM: Beyond Pharmacogenomics - Addressing Root Causes of Depression and AnxietyMartin Teicher, MD, PhD: Childhood Abuse, Brain Development, and PsychopathologyScott Shannon, MD: Psychedelics and the Future of Mental HealthcareDaniel Amen, MD: Surprising Lessons from 250,000 Brain SPECT ScansRobert Lustig, MD, MSL: Technology Addiction in ChildrenArwen Podesta, MD, ABPN, FASAM, ABIHM: Integrative and Functional Medicine Approaches to Substance Use DisorderDebby Hamilton, MD, MPH, IFMCP: Treating the Causes of Mood, Cognitive and Behavioral Issues in Neurodevelopmental DisordersNancy O'Hara, MD, MPH, FAAP: Demystifying PANS/PANDAS: A Functional Medicine Guide to Basal Ganglia EncephalitisPeter Bongiorno, ND: Mitochondria and MoodJosh Friedman, PsyD: Functional Nutrition for PsychotherapistsKen Sharlin, MD, MPH, IFMCP: Integrative Medicine Solutions for Parkinson's diseaseGeorgia Ede, MD: Nutritional and Metabolic Psychiatry: The Science of HopeWilliam Shaw, PhD: Toxin-driven dysbiosis as a major cause of psychiatric disease and the current autism epidemicChristopher Palmer, MD: Brain Energy: The Metabolic Theory of Mental Disorders and New Treatment StrategiesLeslie Korn, PhD, MPH: Integrative Medicine for PTSD and Complex Trauma Part 1 and Part 2Jill Crista, ND: Mold Brain — It’s more than just fogLinda Thai, LMSW: Stuck in Survival: Why Incorporating the Body is Imperative to the Healing of TraumaDale Bredesen, MD: Precision Medicine for Alzheimer’s: Sustained ImprovementKat Toups, MD, DFAPA, IFMCP: Dementia Demystified: Insights on Reversing Cognitive Decline and Dementia with Precision MedicineFelice Gersh, MD: Linking Estrogen, the Vagus Nerve, and the Gut Microbiome with Female MoodSeth Porges and Benjamin Fry: The Polyvagal Theory in Plain EnglishAngela Mazza, DO, ABAARM, FAAMFM, ECNU: Navigating the Thyroid-Adrenal Connection and Its Effects on Mental HealthRobert Lustig, MD, MSL: "Amygdala Unchained": Ground Zero for the Syndemic and the Meta-Crisis

