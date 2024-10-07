Integrative Medicine for Mental Health (IMMH) 2024 October 10-13, Washington DC
The leading global event in integrative mental health, IMMH, The Integrative Medicine for Mental Health Conference, in Washington, DC from 10-13th October 2024.
What’s so wonderful about IMMH is that it brings in people from all walks of life, from all over the world, to learn how to optimize life and mental health.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMMH – Integrative Medicine for Mental Health Conference
— Felice Gersh, MD
Press Release
info@immh.org
www.immh.org
www.mindhealth360.com
Overview:
The leading global event in integrative mental health, IMMH, The Integrative Medicine for Mental Health Conference, in Washington, DC at the Gaylord National Harbor Resort from 10-13th October 2024.
This conference features world class speakers: Dr. Robert Lustig, Dr. Aseem Malhotra, Dr. Daniel Amen, Dr. Dale Bredesen, Dr. Christopher Palmer, Dr. James Greenblatt, Dr. Georgia Ede, Dr. Kat Toups, Dr. Felice Gersh, Dr. Arwen Podesta, Dr. Leslie Korn, among other pioneers in integrative mental health and functional medicine psychiatry.
Lectures on metabolic psychiatry, nutritional psychiatry, genomics, the gut-brain connection, psychoneuroimmunology, infections and toxins, psychedelics, basics of functional medicine psychiatry, with integrative approaches to depression, ADHD, autism, addiction, neurodegeneration, Alzheimer’s, Parkinsons’, and suicidality.
Benefits
Latest scientific evidence and best clinical practice in the most innovative approaches to mental health care.
Learning about root cause, personalized and precision medicine
Earn up to 24.0 (CE/CME credits) live, and 37.5 CE/CME credits with event recordings.
Daily morning yoga/meditation with Susie Amendola
Vagus Fest – immersive journey into training of the vagus nerve
US public premiere of First! Do No Pharm the groundbreaking documentary by prominent British cardiologist, Dr. Aseem Malhotra.
VIP Speaker Dinner
Gala dinner with panel discussion featuring Jen Easterly, Director of the US CISA and Dr. Robert Lustig: The meta crisis, technology and mental health.
Sunday brunch, where Dr. Caroline Leaf discusses The Neuroplasticity of Habit Formation.
"IMMH is a place where people are practicing 21st century medicine. They’re focused on approaches that are precision medicine approaches and they're getting results that 20th century medicine and the medicine that is unfortunately practiced in many centers is not getting." Dale Bresden, MD
Agenda IMMH 2024:
Susi Amendola: Gentle Yoga for Mental Wellness
Daniel Amen, MD: The End of Mental Illness
Patrick Hanaway, MD: How We Feel: The Gut/ Brain/ Microbiome Axis
Pejman Katiraei, DO: The Role of Mast Cells, Microglia, and Histamine in Autism and Mental Health Disorders
James Greenblatt, MD: Functional Medicine for Antidepressant Withdrawal and Deprescribing Protocols
Aimie Apigian, MD, MS, MPH: The Biology of Trauma: How The Body Experiences, Holds & Repairs Trauma
Aly Cohen, MD, FACR: Environmental Chemicals And Mental Health: What We Can Do To Reduce Exposures
Emily Gutierrez, DNP, CPNP, CCN, PMHS: The Foundations of Integrative and Functional Medicine in Mental Health
Sharon Hausman-Cohen, MD, FAAFP, ABIHM: Beyond Pharmacogenomics - Addressing Root Causes of Depression and Anxiety
Martin Teicher, MD, PhD: Childhood Abuse, Brain Development, and Psychopathology
Scott Shannon, MD: Psychedelics and the Future of Mental Healthcare
Daniel Amen, MD: Surprising Lessons from 250,000 Brain SPECT Scans
Robert Lustig, MD, MSL: Technology Addiction in Children
Arwen Podesta, MD, ABPN, FASAM, ABIHM: Integrative and Functional Medicine Approaches to Substance Use Disorder
Debby Hamilton, MD, MPH, IFMCP: Treating the Causes of Mood, Cognitive and Behavioral Issues in Neurodevelopmental Disorders
Nancy O'Hara, MD, MPH, FAAP: Demystifying PANS/PANDAS: A Functional Medicine Guide to Basal Ganglia Encephalitis
Peter Bongiorno, ND: Mitochondria and Mood
Josh Friedman, PsyD: Functional Nutrition for Psychotherapists
Ken Sharlin, MD, MPH, IFMCP: Integrative Medicine Solutions for Parkinson's disease
Georgia Ede, MD: Nutritional and Metabolic Psychiatry: The Science of Hope
William Shaw, PhD: Toxin-driven dysbiosis as a major cause of psychiatric disease and the current autism epidemic
Christopher Palmer, MD: Brain Energy: The Metabolic Theory of Mental Disorders and New Treatment Strategies
Leslie Korn, PhD, MPH: Integrative Medicine for PTSD and Complex Trauma Part 1 and Part 2
Jill Crista, ND: Mold Brain — It’s more than just fog
Linda Thai, LMSW: Stuck in Survival: Why Incorporating the Body is Imperative to the Healing of Trauma
Dale Bredesen, MD: Precision Medicine for Alzheimer’s: Sustained Improvement
Kat Toups, MD, DFAPA, IFMCP: Dementia Demystified: Insights on Reversing Cognitive Decline and Dementia with Precision Medicine
Felice Gersh, MD: Linking Estrogen, the Vagus Nerve, and the Gut Microbiome with Female Mood
Seth Porges and Benjamin Fry: The Polyvagal Theory in Plain English
Angela Mazza, DO, ABAARM, FAAMFM, ECNU: Navigating the Thyroid-Adrenal Connection and Its Effects on Mental Health
Robert Lustig, MD, MSL: "Amygdala Unchained": Ground Zero for the Syndemic and the Meta-Crisis
Kirkland Newman
MindHealth360
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.