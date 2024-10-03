Maryland’s Whole Watershed Restoration Partnership Seeks Projects

October 3, 2024

State will select up to five watersheds for a five-year targeted investment for restoration

Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo

The Whole Watershed Restoration Partnership, created to address multiple conservation goals in the Chesapeake and Atlantic Coastal Bays and their watersheds, has released a Request for Proposals seeking watershed restoration project proposals to review and consider for state investment across multiple fund sources.

The partnership’s State Management Team – including experts from the Maryland departments of Agriculture, Emergency Management, Environment, Natural Resources, and Planning, along with the Critical Area Commission – will select up to five watersheds for a concentrated five year focus of technical and financial assistance. The state anticipates local watershed teams to be inclusive of many partners, including community associations, local government(s), landowners, watershed organizations and other non-profit organizations, and private firms engaged in eligible watershed activities, among others.

Maryland’s Whole Watershed Act (SB 969/HB 1165) establishes a collaborative and science-based approach to watershed restoration that aims to promote science-based solutions to waterway restoration efforts. The new law will utilize existing state funds to create a new Whole Watershed Fund that will support a five-year pilot program targeting five Maryland watersheds that best represent the state’s diverse land uses, geographies, and impairments.

“The Whole Watershed Restoration Partnership brings together local governments, nonprofits, and communities and pairs them with state experts and resources to substantially improve the health of a local watershed and with that the Bay,” said Maryland Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz. “Collaborating across fund sources and pursuing cost-effective investments in targeted geographic areas will help local communities meet their environmental goals through this effort.”

A direct response to the Chesapeake Bay Program’s Scientific and Technical Advisory Committee’s Comprehensive Evaluation of System Response (CESR) report, the request for proposals asks applicants to address how they can achieve multiple restoration and conservation goals such as: water quality improvement, increased public access to waterways, new wildlife habitat, fisheries improvement, environmental justice, and increased climate resiliency.

Selected projects will be overseen by a state management team made up of agency experts to help find efficiencies in project permitting and funding, and to measure project results.

“The Whole Watershed Act is a model of how cooperation across agencies leads to focused conservation efforts,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “This new and meaningful approach demonstrates the commitment the State has towards preserving environmental health.”

“Water quality restoration is a whole community effort between State, local, federal and non-governmental partners,” said Maryland Department of Emergency Management Secretary Russ Strickland. “Efforts to help restore water quality inevitably help make communities more resilient and mitigate the effects of future disasters, most notably flooding.”

“We now know that an emphasis on environmental improvements in smaller watersheds is key to our strategy for a cleaner Chesapeake Bay,” said Maryland Department of the Environment Secretary Serena McIlwain. “These projects are a great way to partner with local communities on the green infrastructure projects that reduce flooding, provide more open space, and create a more sustainable environment for all.”

“Working with our state partners across Maryland, the Whole Watershed Fund will result in significant benefits from new job opportunities to Chesapeake Bay restoration goals to better water quality,” said Maryland Department of Planning Secretary Rebecca Flora, AICP. “The Maryland Department of Planning will continue to play a critical role in ensuring the best data on current land uses is available and used to forecast pollution loads associated with past and future development and land use change.”

“Standing at the intersection of our beloved bays and upstream waterways, the Critical Area Commission knows how important connection and collaboration are for clean water and community health,” said Erik Fisher, Chair of Maryland’s Critical Area Commission. “We’re excited to help restoration teams work across lines on a map to achieve equitable and resilient restoration.”

The Request for Proposals, watershed criteria, and resources for watershed evaluation can be reviewed on the DNR Whole Watershed Fund webpage.

After reviewing all proposals, the state management team will select up to five watersheds to include one predominantly urban area; one in a predominantly suburban area; two reducing runoff in a predominantly agricultural area; and one with a collaborative effort with an adjoining state. At least two of the five selected watersheds must be located within and provide benefit to overburdened or underserved communities.