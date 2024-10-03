Joint Statement on Port Strike

“On October 1st, the first large-scale eastern dockworker strike in 47 years began at ports from Maine to Texas, as members of the International Longshoremen's Association fight for better wages and working conditions. It’s critical for USMX and the ILA to reach a fair agreement soon that respects workers and ensures a flow of commerce through our ports. We want to state clearly that we, along with the Biden-Harris Administration, are closely monitoring for incidences of price gouging, and warn all companies that they should not use this moment as an opportunity to unfairly profit off of working families. We will continue to closely coordinate to ensure that critical supplies are available at medical facilities and grocers across the country.”