Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,138 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,548 in the last 365 days.

Maine DOE Awarded Funding for Interdisciplinary Civic Inquiry Projects

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) has received $99,149 from the Library of Congress’ Teaching with Primary Sources program to support the “Celebrating Rural Maine: Civic Inquiry Place-Based” project. This initiative, in partnership with the National Council for History Education (NCHE), aims to empower rural teachers to explore Maine’s history through an interdisciplinary approach.

The Celebrating Rural Maine project aims to engage rural teachers in a deep examination of Maine’s history using an interdisciplinary lens by:

  • Connecting teachers with the Library of Congress’s rural collections to place local narratives within broader historical contexts,
  • Assisting teachers in creating community-focused public projects that engage rural students and
  • Offering no-cost professional development opportunities, including online and site-based sessions.

Who can attend?

  • Eligibility: Any PreK-12 educator in Maine is welcome.
  • Content Areas: All subjects are encouraged to participate.

Program Structure

This program is modeled after NCHE’s successful Rural Experience in America project. Past projects include:

For Year 1, the theme is “The Geography of Maine.” The three-part professional development series will include:

Part A: Using Primary Sources & Questions

  • Focus on primary sources and questioning techniques.
  • Includes optional after-school virtual workshops.
  • Format: Asynchronous Virtual.
  • Contact Hours: 12.
  • Timeline: December-February

Part B: Connecting Experts & Educators

  • 3-part virtual synchronous series with experts and master teachers discussing Maine geography from various perspectives.
  • Format: Synchronous Virtual
  • Contact Hours: 15
  • Timeline: March-May

Part C: Civic Place-Based Inquiry Projects

  • A summer institute for teachers and community partners to design civic inquiry projects, with coaching for implementation in Fall 2025.
  • Stipends available for time and materials
  • Format: In-person & virtual coaching
  • Contact Hours: 17
  • Timeline: Summer & Fall 2025

About the Teaching with Primary Sources Program

Since 2006, the Library of Congress has funded Teaching with Primary Sources (TPS) grants to enhance educational programming based on its digitized primary sources. The TPS Consortium fosters critical thinking and engagement among thousands of learners each year.

For more details about the Celebrating Rural Maine project or to register, please contact Maine DOE Interdisciplinary Instruction Specialist Jaime Beal at jaime.beal@maine.gov.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Maine DOE Awarded Funding for Interdisciplinary Civic Inquiry Projects

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more