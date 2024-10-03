Western Cape Education excels at National Teacher and Learner Skills Competition 2024

Western Cape excels at National Teacher and Learner Skills Competition 2024

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has every reason to be proud of the exceptional talents that represented the province in various categories at the Sasol and Kagiso Trust National Teacher and Learner Skills Competition.

The event, on 26 and 27 September 2024 in Johannesburg, saw learners from various provinces showcasing their expertise in eight specialised categories.

The learners competed in Engineering Graphics and Design, Automotive, Welding, Construction, Woodworking, Plumbing, Electronics and Power Systems. Additionally, teachers competed in Engineering Graphics & Design, Woodworking, Welding, Construction, and Power Systems.

The Western Cape took five of the eight first places in the learner competitions and one of the five first places in the teacher competitions. In total the Western Cape took 10 of the 39 available medals!

The winners are:

Teacher Category:

Welding - Frank Combrinck, Westcliff School, Winner

Construction - Elrico Andrews, Oudtshoorn School of Skills, 1st runner-up

Woodworking - Johan Scheepers, Oudtshoorn School of Skills, 2nd Runner-up

Learner Category:

Automotive - Christof Nelson, Drostdy THS, Winner

Welding - Eben Von Goldfus, Westcliff School, Winner

Power Systems - Kayden Chandler, Langenhoven Gymnasium, Winner

Plumbing - Zinzan Arries, Bellville THS, Winner

Woodworking - Cameron Van Zyl, Struisbaai School of Skills, Winner

Woodworking - Granwill Klaas, Môrester Secondary School, 1st Runner-up

Electronics - Jamie Lane, Wynberg Boys HS, 2nd Runner-up

The Provincial Minister of Education, David Maynier said, “Congratulations to our winners from the Western Cape! Practical skills-based learning is an important part of our curriculum, which equips learners to access career pathways with solid practical experience once they finish Matric.”

“We will continue supporting our Technical Schools and Schools of Skills across the province to ensure that learners are offered this important platform to future success. I am very proud of our learners and teachers who have represented us so well at this competition!”

The Sasol and Kagiso Trust National Teacher and Learner Skills Competition 2024 has once again demonstrated the remarkable potential and talent within the Western Cape, as well as, in South Africa.

Congratulations to all the winners!

For more information on the winners please contact Millicent Merton – 082 3241284 or Millicent.merton@westerncape.gov.za.