South African Air Force hosts presentation of Colour Parade at Air Force Mobile Deployment Wing, 4 Oct

Subject: Presentation of ceremonial colour parade to the SA Air Force at air Force Mobile Deployment Wing (AF MDW): 04 October 2024

The South African Air Force (SAAF) will host a presentation of the Colour Parade at Air Force Mobile Deployment Wing (AF MDW) on Friday, 04 October 2024 in Valhalla, Pretoria, commencing at 10:00am. The Chief of the South African Air Force, Lieutenant General Wiseman Mbambo will be the main functionary at the parade.

The presentation of Colour Parade is a significant military tradition wherein base or unit colours (flags) are formally presented. This parade will reveal the distinctive colours and symbolic heritage of the South African Air Force.

This is an opportunity to witness the remarkable achievements and contributions done by the SAAF. The presenting of colours by SAAF exemplifies a pivotal role in the defence of our nation’s security.

The presence of the media at this event will not only be a testament to your support for our armed forces but also a chance to appreciate the dedication and professionalism of our servicemen and women.

Assigned journalists and photographers should direct their confirmation for attendance as depicted below.

(SAAF Corporate Communication)

Enquiries: Brigadier General Donavan Chetty

(Director Corporate Staff Services

Cell: 083 409 1605

RSVP: South African Air Force Media Liaison Office

Captain Ally Rakoma

Cell: 073 408 9211

Office: 012 672 3536

E-mail: saafmedialiaison@gmail.com