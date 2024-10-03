Western Cape Mobility urges Cape Town’s scholar transport operators to participate in Defensive Driving Workshop initiative

Cape Town’s scholar transport operators urged to participate in Defensive Driving Workshop initiative

The Western Cape Government, in partnership with the Road Accident Fund (RAF), is excited to announce a special Defensive Driving Workshop for scholar transport drivers and operators within Cape Town. This initiative, aimed at improving road safety for learners, will be held from 14 to 16 October 2024 and is open to all eligible 7 and 16-seater scholar transport operators and drivers.

The 3-hour workshop offers a unique opportunity for participants to gain crucial skills and knowledge to enhance safety on the road. As part of the event, attendees will receive:

Comprehensive Defensive Driver Training

Installation of a tracking device and telematic system to monitor driver behavior

A First Aid Level 1 Course for drivers/operators

Vehicles fitted with a first aid kit and fire extinguisher

FREE entry into the RAF-sponsored competition with exciting prizes up for grabs!

The competition aims to identify the best scholar transport driver in Cape Town, with winners advancing to a national competition.

This initiative is open to all scholar transport drivers and operators with 7 or 16-seater vehicles (including the driver), who have existing contracts or arrangements with parents/guardians and are operating within Cape Town. Participation in the workshop is free of charge, and it will take place during school hours, ensuring minimal disruption to daily operations.

To register for the workshop, interested operators can email Geraldine Jackson at Geraldine.Jackson@westerncape.gov.za or Jerome Williams at jeromew.nca@gmail.com by Tuesday, 08 October 2024. Please include the following details:

Full Name and Surname

Contact number

Preferred workshop venue:

Retreat or Wittebomme

Lentegeur Hospital Training Centre

Bellville

Spaces are limited and will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Spokesperson for the Mobility Department, Muneera Allie, commented, “The workshop aligns with the Western Cape Mobility Department’s commitment to ensuring the safety of learners who rely on scholar transport daily. By equipping operators with the necessary tools and knowledge, we aim to improve the overall standard of road safety and support operators in providing a safe, reliable service. We encourage all eligible scholar transport drivers and operators to take part in this vital initiative to help safeguard the lives of the learners they transport.”

Western Cape Mobility MEC Isaac Sileku, said, “The safety of our learners is a top priority, and this initiative empowers scholar transport operators with the skills and tools they need to ensure that every journey is a safe one. By working together, we are not only protecting our children, but also raising the standard of road safety across the Western Cape."

Media enquiries:

Muneera Allie

Western Cape Mobility Department - Head of Communication

Email: Muneera.Allie@westerncape.gov.za

Cell: 083 755 3213