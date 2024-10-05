Let’s Talk Inclusive Design: Season 2 of Eden Environments' 'Room for Every Body' Podcast is out now

Room For Every Body Cover Photo

Season 2 of 'Room for Every Body' is here. Join Enzi Evergreen as they explore inclusive design and how our identities shape our spaces. Tune in now!

Creating inclusive spaces is vital for fostering a sense of belonging in communities.” — Enzi Evergreen

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Enzi Evergreen, a leading expert in inclusive interior design, is excited to announce the season two launch of their podcast, "Room for Every Body." The podcast delves into the ways in which our identity shapes our interactions with interior spaces and examines the importance of inclusive design practices."Room for Every Body" features insightful interviews with individuals from diverse backgrounds, including race, neuro-types, sizes, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, and disability. Through these conversations, Enzi and their guests explore the concept of inclusive design, discussing its key principles and sharing stories of exclusion caused by poor design choices.The podcast aims to raise awareness about the significance of creating spaces that are welcoming, accessible, and reflective of the diversity of our society. Listeners will gain a deeper understanding of how inclusive interior design positively impacts individuals and communities, fostering a more equitable and just society.Evergreen emphasizes the importance of critically evaluating our interactions with interior spaces. By challenging conventional design norms and promoting inclusivity, listeners will be inspired to create more inclusive and welcoming environments for themselves and their loved ones. "We believe that there is room for every body," Enzi remarks. "Our podcast invites individuals to think critically about their relationship with interior spaces and empowers them to make conscious choices that promote inclusivity and belonging.""Room for Every Body" will be available for streaming on Spotify, ensuring accessibility to a wide audience. Listeners can subscribe to the podcast and gain valuable insights into inclusive interior design principles and practices.For more information about the "Room for Every Body" podcast and Enzi's work in inclusive interior design, please visit website https://edenenvironments.org/ or follow IG: https://www.instagram.com/edenenvironments/ FB: https://www.facebook.com/InteriorsByEden About Enzi and Eden Environments Eden Environments is a prominent design firm dedicated to crafting inclusive and sustainable spaces where individuals can flourish. With a human-centric design strategy encompassing size inclusivity, trauma-informed approaches, neurodivergent friendliness, biophilia, and sustainability, Eden Environments aims to bridge the gap in interior design for historically underserved communities. Founded in 2019 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, by Enzi Evergreen, the firm has expanded its footprint to serve clients in Baltimore and beyond.

Hannah - Season 2, Episode 1

